Bristyn Cummings, of Chadron, is seeking support for her project to build bocce balls courts for Chadron Special Olympics at the Office of Human Development building west of Chadron.
According to the Special Olympics website, bocce, an Italian game, is the third most participated sport in the world after soccer and golf. The game, which Special Olympics athletes compete in annually, “provides people with special needs the opportunity to have social contact, develop physically and to gain self-confidence.”
Cummings is in need of the services of a small skid loader to dig out the space for the court and will need about 750 bricks in total for its walls. Cummings is working on a GoFundMe page to accept cash donations in order to purchase supplies if donations of materials are not sufficient.
Those interested in donating can contact Bristyn Cummings at 308-430-8914 or Kristol Cummings at 308-430-4071.