Swedes take control early to defeat Cardinals

Featuring an almost flawless offense and a swarming defense, the Gothenburg Swedes waltzed to a 35-14 victory over Chadron High at Cardinal Field on Friday night in a Class C1-8 District football contest.
“The wheels fell off this one early,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher admitted. That was true.
The Swedes scored three touchdowns before the Cardinals managed a first down. The halftime score was 21-0. Each team scored 14 points in the second half after Chadron went almost exclusively to its passing game and found success.
The Cardinals completed 13 of 18 passes for 190 yards, but managed only 11 yards rushing after two sacks were deducted and didn’t have a running play of more than five yards.
Gothenburg rushed for 296 yards with tailback Owen Geiken carrying 23 times for 140 yards and scoring the game’s first two touchdowns. The Swedes completed four of five passes for 32 yards.
The Swedes didn’t thrive on big plays. Their longest running play was 17 yards and only eight of their 57 rushes were for 10 or more. But they continually picked up first downs with gains of from four to seven yards, usually with Geiken going up the middle or wingbacks Abe Mendez and Jake Burge carrying on misdirection counter plays.
The Swedes, who opened their season 1-3 while giving up 35 points in each of the losses, are now 5-3 with wins over all four of their district rivals. They had just three seniors to begin with, one of whom was lost for the season because of a broken collarbone in opener. That left Geiken and lineman Riley Baker, both 6-foot, 190 pounds and all-state candidates, as the only seniors.
Gothenburg’s first drive covered 51 yards on nine plays with Geiken going the final four yards with 6:13 left in the opening quarter. Rangy Bronson Long added the extra point with the first of his five high, impressive placement kicks.
The Swedes’ second touchdown march began in the first quarter and took 17 plays covering 78 yards. It included a 15-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Wes Geiken, the tailback’s brother, to wide receiver Carson Rhodes and nine carries by Owen Geiken for 40 yards, including the final one to the end zone.
The visitors scored again with 3:21 left in the second quarter after Mendez recovered a Chadron fumble at the Cards’ 38. Owen Geiken carried a rare pitchout 17 yards to get things going and his brother went the final seven yards on a keeper.
The Cardinals added some excitement with just 20 seconds left before halftime. After Baker sacked Cards’ quarterback Justus Alcorn for an 11-yard loss, Chadron unveiled a hook-and-lateral play for a 30-yard gain. Alcorn’s pass covering about half the distance went to Tallon Craig, who pitched to Seth Gaswick for another nice chunk.
Alcorn then went to Michael Sorenson for a 13-yard pass that carried to the Gothenburg 13. But with the clock about to expire, a final shot to the end zone was incomplete.
The Swedes took a 28-0 lead while using half of the third period to march 68 yards in 12 plays. Mendez got the TD on a seven-yard misdirection play.
After Gaswick returned the ensuing kickoff 36 yards to midfield, the Cardinals responded with their first touchdown. Alcorn initially hit Sorenson on a crossing pattern for a 20-yard gain and on the next play connected with Gaswick, who bounced off several would-be tacklers while gaining 21 yards to the Swedes’ eight.
The touchdown came on a five-yard toss from Alcorn to Sorensen in the end zone. Alcorn wanted to pass for the conversion, but was wrapped up before he could spot a receiver.
Gothenburg responded with a 53-yard drive on 10 plays, all of them on the ground and none of them longer than eight yards. Mendez scored from the five with 71 seconds gone off the fourth quarter clock.
The Cardinals showed off their aerial potential by completing five of six passes covering 97 yards, 15 of them because of penalties, to score again midway in the final frame. The drive opened when Dunbar threw to Alcorn for 21 yards. The roles were reversed on the next play, when Alcorn hit Dunbar for a 10-yard pick-up.
Three plays later, Alcorn again found Dunbar, who broke several tackles during a spectacular 55-yard run that went to the Swedes’ five. Dunbar then carried for four and Alcorn went the final yard for the touchdown with 6:51 remaining.
Dunbar took the snap from center again for the conversion attempt and passed to Craig for the two points.
Lecher said he was pleased to see the Cardinals finish strong, but said they must play much better in the first half.
Dan Wellnitz led Chadron in tackles with 11 while Aiden Vaughn, Sawyer Haag and Gaswick all had nine.
The Cards will wrap up the season Friday night at Ogallala, which broke a three-game losing skid by blanking Sidney 26-0. The Indians are now 4-3.
; Goth.; Chad.
First Downs; 19; 8
Total Net Yards; 328; 201
Rushes, Yards; 57-296; 17-11
Passing Yards; 32; 190
Passing; 4-5-0; 13-18-0
Return Yards; 32; 56
Punts, Average; 1-54; 3-45.3
Fumbles, Lost; 2-1; 4-2
Penalties, Yards; 6-32; 5-30
Gothenburg 7 14 7 7 ----35
Chadron 0 0 6 8 ----14
Goth--Owen Geiken 4 run (Bronson Long kick)
Goth--Owen Geiken 1 run (Long kick)
Goth--Wes Geiken 7 run (Long kick)
Goth--Abe Mendez 6 run (Long run)
Chadron--Michael Sorenson 5 pass from Justus Alcorn (run failed)
Goth--Mendez 5 run (Long kick)
Chadron--Alcorn 1 run (Tallon Craig pass from Alcorn)
Rushing: Goth--Owen Geiken 23-140, Abe Mendez 12-66, Wes Geiken 8-30, Jake Burge 7-30, Tra Russell 3-22, J J Smith 2-7, Braeden Anderson 2-1. Chadron--Dawson Dunbar 6-8, Sawyer Haag 5-7, Seth Gaswick 1-4, Justus Alcorn 5-minus 8.
Passing: Goth--Wes Geiken 4-5-0, 32 yards. Chadron--Justus Alcorn 11-16-0, 147 yards, 1 TD; Dawson Dunbar 2-2-0, 43 yards.
Receiving: Goth--Carson Rhodes 2-19, Owen Geiken 1-11, Jake Burge 1-2. Chadron--Michael Sorenson 7-51, Dawson Dunbar 3-66, Seth Gaswick 2-52, Justus Alcorn 1-21.
Tackles: Goth--Riley Baker 3-3, 6; JJ Smith 3-2, 5; Jake Burge 2-3, 5. Chad--Dan Wellnitz 7-4, 11; Aiden Vaughn 5-4, 9; Seth Gaswick 5-4, 9; Sawyer Haag 4-5, 9; Cody Hall 2-5, 7; Dawson Dunbar 4-1, 5; Michael Matt 2-2, 4.
