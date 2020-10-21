Swedes take control early to defeat Cardinals

Featuring an almost flawless offense and a swarming defense, the Gothenburg Swedes waltzed to a 35-14 victory over Chadron High at Cardinal Field on Friday night in a Class C1-8 District football contest.

“The wheels fell off this one early,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher admitted. That was true.

The Swedes scored three touchdowns before the Cardinals managed a first down. The halftime score was 21-0. Each team scored 14 points in the second half after Chadron went almost exclusively to its passing game and found success.

The Cardinals completed 13 of 18 passes for 190 yards, but managed only 11 yards rushing after two sacks were deducted and didn’t have a running play of more than five yards.

Gothenburg rushed for 296 yards with tailback Owen Geiken carrying 23 times for 140 yards and scoring the game’s first two touchdowns. The Swedes completed four of five passes for 32 yards.

The Swedes didn’t thrive on big plays. Their longest running play was 17 yards and only eight of their 57 rushes were for 10 or more. But they continually picked up first downs with gains of from four to seven yards, usually with Geiken going up the middle or wingbacks Abe Mendez and Jake Burge carrying on misdirection counter plays.