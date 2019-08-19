The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages people to take someone fishing this summer for the chance to win a new boat. Steve Loyd did, and now he owns a new fishing kayak.
The 10-foot Tamarack Angler Kayak, donated by the Nebraska Fish and Game Association, was a prize in Game and Parks’ summer-long Take ‘Em Fishing Challenge, which ends Sept. 15.
“It was an amazing trip with my grandson, Noah,” said Loyd, who lives south of Plattsmouth on Beaver Lake. “I took him out fishing, and he amazingly caught a beautiful walleye that qualified for the Master Angler Award.”
The Take ‘Em Fishing Challenge encourages anglers to go fishing with someone who either has never fished before or who hasn’t fished in several years. Anglers who take a photo of themselves taking someone fishing can enter an online drawing for dozens of prizes.
The drawing for the grand prize, a Bass Tracker Classic fishing boat, will take place mid-September. The boat and trailer, donated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation and Bass Pro Shops, currently are on display at Cabela’s in La Vista.
The goal of the contest is to get people excited about taking someone along and to grow the sport of fishing. Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors making memories with friends and family, Plus, the sale of fishing permits funds conservation of our state’s aquatic resources and creates fishing opportunities across the state through fish stockings and creation convenient places to fish.
For more information about Take ‘Em Fishing, including prizes, official rules and how to enter, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmFishing.