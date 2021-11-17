Tatum Bailey signs to attend CSU

Chadron High School senior Tatum Bailey signed a letter of intent last week to compete in track and field at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Bailey had an outstanding junior season last spring, placing fourth at the Nebraska State Meet in both the triple jump with a career-best mark of 35-4 ¾ and the high jump at 5-4. Earlier in the season, she cleared 5-6 to tie the school record.
She also qualified for state in the 100-meter high hurdles after entering that event for the first time about mid-season.
Bailey was recruited by a Baily. The latter is Ryan Baily, a Scottsbluff native and a Chadron State track and field athlete in the early 2000s, then the Eagles’ head coach for that sport 2009-14, when he resigned to join the CSU coaching staff. He is now the Rams’ jumps coach.
It’s reported that Colorado State views Tatum as a potential multi-events athlete. The heptathlon, which for women takes place during the outdoor season, is made up of seven events--the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meters, long jump, javelin and 800 meters.
Tatum’s parents, Kerry and Crystal, said she will receive both academic and athletic scholarships.