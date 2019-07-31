First National Bank North Platte Junior and Senior Nationals donned their uniforms for one final game of the 2019 season, Thursday, for a friendly scrimmage that ended in Team Grey’s favor.
Team Grey and Team White were each coached by a pair of senior players who drafted the teams prior to the game. Colton Olson and Sam Rischling served as coaches of Team Grey and Dan Dunbar and Logan Tiensvold coached Team White. Each of the four also took the opportunity to play at times throughout the game.
You have free articles remaining.
Team Grey pulled out to an early lead, stretching every hit a base or two beyond what would be possible during the regular season. Team White, which committed early to the many hijinks during the game, was able to make a late comeback, but ultimately fell short.
Prior to the game, Chadron Baseball organizers served hamburgers, hot dogs and root-beer floats to players and fans. Junior Nationals coach Jackson Dickerson served as umpire during the scrimmage.