Temps cool, but action hot at Twilight Meet

With temperatures dipping into the low 40s, the athletes were shivering last Friday during the Chadron High School Twilight Meet at Cardinal Field, but an array of hotly-contested events helped ward off the chill factor
The host Cardinals won both team titles, but each of the other six schools also had some highlights that made it an interesting meet. The winner of a couple of the field events was decided by less than an inch and the outcome of several of the races was determined by less than a stride.
Among the Cardinals who stood out was junior Chayton Bynes, who won all three jumps and also ran on the winning 4x100 relay team. He cleared 6-feet in the high jump for the first time and won the triple jump by nearly three feet.
Sophomore Rhett Cullers swept the hurdles for the Cardinals with teammate Garrett Reece the runner-up in both races. Carter Ryan was the 800 winner.
Chadron boys also set the pace in the throws. Juniors Jarek Anderson and Cody Hall finished one-two in the shot put, just as they did at the Mitchell Meet on April 8, and sophomore Henry Kennell, who wasn’t in the varsity lineup previously, won the discus, perhaps surprising even himself and also bolstering his confidence.
In the girls’ action, Tatum Bailey easily won the high jump, was just a quarter of an inch shy of tying for first in the triple jump and also showed plenty of promise while winning a new event for her--the 100-meter high hurdles. She also anchored the winning 4x100 relay. Coach Blakelee Hoffman indicated it probably won’t be the last time Bailey will run the highs.
Two CHS cross country standouts last fall continued to find success in shorter races this spring. Makinley Fuller won the 300 hurdles and Grace Pyle captured the 800.
Here are some highlights for the other schools:
--Crawford senior Jillian Brennan, who as a freshman in 2018, won both the 1600 and 3200 at the Chadron Twilight Meet, slammed the 200 and 400 this year. She also helped Crawford win both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The Orange and Black also got firsts from junior Dalli Anders in the 100 and freshman Halee Wasserburger in the 3200.
--In one of the most exciting races, Sioux County freshman Britney Klein used a strong finish to nip another rookie, Tyrah American Horse of Gordon-Rushville, for top honors in the 1600. Klein also challenged Wasserburger for the 3200 title.
--Hay Springs sophomore Wes Jacobs used strong finishes to win both boys’ distance races by the narrowest of margins. He nipped Chadron’s Gavin Sloan by 3 hundreths of a second in the 3200 early in the competition and a couple hours later edged Gordon-Rushville’s Greg Johns by 8 hundreths in the 1600.
--Cody-Kilgore senior Elle Ravenscroft joined Bailey, Brennan and Jacobs as a double winner by taking top honors in the shot put and triple jump, an unusual combination. Another Cowgirl, Fayth From, won the long jump, shading Chadron’s Jayrah Ngio by a half inch.
--The Gordon-Rushville boys claimed the first four places in the 400 meters. Jace Freeseman led the way while Elijah Jackson, PJ Lynch and Mac Ballard weren’t far behind. As anticipated, they also won the day’s final event, the 4x400 relay. But a Chadron foursome made up of Cullers, Michael Sorenson, Seth Gaswick and Reece finished less than a half second behind.
--Jackson won the 100 dash and also was second in the triple jump. Freeseman was the runner-up in the 800.
--Another Gordon-Rushville highlight was posted by freshman McKinley Grover, who sailed the discus 116-5 while no one else hit 100 feet. Generally, athletes who excel in the throws as freshmen develop into standouts.
--Hemingford senior Brian Turek won the 200 with a career-best of 23.39 and was second in the 100. Both of the Wyland brothers placed in the discus for the Bobcats.
Girls’ Results
Team standings--1, Chadron, 136; 2, Crawford, 75; 3, Cody-Kilgore, 69; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 64; 5, Sioux County, 63; 6, Hemingford, 29; 7, Hay Springs, 24.
100--1, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.57; 2, Julie Skavdahl, SC, 13.94; 3, Lauren Rasmussen, Chad, 14.07; 4, Liz Mayer, Hem, 14.08; 5, Kinley Richardson, Chad, 14.10; 6, Bailey Scherbarth, HS, 14.18.
200--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 27.42; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 27.83; 3, Skylar Edmund, SC, 27.99; 4, Dalli Anders, Craw, 28.03; 5, Elle Ravenscroft, C-K, 28.20; 6, Aubree Johnson, C-K, 28.78.
400--1, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 1:01.42; 2, Mia Skinner, HS, 1:03.19; 3, Skylar Edmund, SC, 1:04.96; 4, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:05.01; 5, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 1:07.44; 6, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 1:08.53.
800--1, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:34.75; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:37.50; 3, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:41.57; 4, Fayth From, C-K, 2:46.24; 5, Leila Tewahade, Chad, 2:46.37; 6, Kodie Rempp, SC, 2:46.37.
1600--1, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 6:25.32; 2, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 6:25.42; 3, Madison Swanson, Craw, 6:26.40; 4, Brenna Bostock, G-R, 6:41.48; 5, Nia Mayer, Chad, 6:45.35; 6, Aspen Graves, Chad, 6:46.96.
3200--1, Halee Wasserburger, Craw, 12:27.79; 2, Britney Klein, SC, 13:28.80; 3, Mackenzie Anderson, Chad, 13:41.21; 4, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 13:48,73; 5, Ava McKillip, HS, 13:51.21; 6, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:57.53.
100 hurdles--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 18.23; 2, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 19.02; 3, Jayda From, C-K, 19.18; 4, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 19.21; 5, Brooke Warner, Hem, 19.57; 6, Joce Varvel, HS, 19.60.
300 hurdles--1, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 52.32; 2, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 52.45; 3, Maci Rutledge, Chad, 52.77; 4, Micaiah Fuller, Chad, 55.24; 5, Joce Varvel, HS, 55.60; 6, Shawna Shadbolt, G-R, 56.69.
4x100 relay--1, Chadron (Lauren Rasmussen, Kinley Richardson, Ember Diers, Tatum Bailey), 54.19; 2, Crawford, 54.39; 3, Hemingford, 54.93; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 59.23.
4x400 relay--1, Crawford (Dalli Anders, Jillian Brennan, Morgan Jones, Kylah Vogel), 4:31.78; 2, Chadron, 4:34.84; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 4:41.39; 4, Sioux County, 4:41.39; 5, Hemingford, 4:42.05; 6, Hay Springs, 4:50.76.
4x800 relay--1, Crawford, (Jillian Brennan, Kiera Brennan, Madison Swanson, Cambrea Vogel): , 11:07.37; 2, Sioux County, 11:10.29; 3, Chadron, 11:44.25; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 11:50.48.
Shot put--1, Elle Ravenscroft, C-K, 33-5; 2, McKinley Grover, G-R, 31-7; 3, Abi Donner, C-K, 30-5 ½; 4, Jayda From, C-K, 29-6; 5, Hannah Lemmon, Craw, 29-1; 6, Landrie Nelson, Hem, 28-4.
Discus--1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 116-5; 2, Abi Donner, C-K, 99-10; 3, Landrie Nelson, Hem, 83-8; 4-5, Joce Varvel, HS, and Sophie Wess, Chad, 83-7; 6, Kee Lovell, G-R, 83-0.
Long jump--1, Fayth From, C-K, 15-1 ¾; 2, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 15-1 ¼; 3, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 14-6; 4, Natalie Barry, Craw, 14-2; 5, Skylar Edmund, SC, 14- ½; 6, Alivia Long, Chad, 13-8 ½.
Triple jump--1, Ellie Ravenscroft, C-K, 32-11 ½; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 32-11 ¼; 3, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 32-0; 4, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 30-10 ¾; 5, Kodie Rempp, SC, 30-10 ¾; 6, Kenli Boeselager, Chad, 29- ¼.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-0; 2, Aubree Johnson, C-K, 4-8; 3, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-6; 4, Kailey Klein, SC, 4-6; 5, Haley Johnson, G-R, 4-6; 6, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-6.
Boys’ Results
Team Standings--1, Chadron, 203; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 144; 3, Hay Springs, 49; 4, Hemingford, 43; 5, Cody-Kilgore, 14; 6, Sioux County, 3.
100--1, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 11.62; 2, Brian Turek, Hem, 11.73; 3, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 11.85; 4, Garrett Reece, Chad, 11.96; 5, Donovan Fillmore, G-R, 12.05; 6, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 12.13.
200--1, Brian Turek, Hem, 23.39; 2, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 24.13; 3, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 24.78; 4, Chas Twarling, HS, 24.87; 5, Logan Daringer, G-R, 25.26; 6, Dylan Hough, Chad, 25.54.
400--1, Jace Freesman, G-R, 54.40; 2, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 54.49; 3, PJ Lynch, G-R, 55.41; 4, Mac Ballard, G-R, 56.26; 5, Ethan Specht, Hem, 57.37; 6, Dylan Hough, Chad, 58.73.
800--1, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:15.13; 2, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 2:18.49; 3, Daniel Wellnitz, Chad, 2:19.24; 4, Robert Reina, G-R, 2:24.81; 5, Kobe Bissonette, Cjhad, 2:39.97; 6, Allan Tullis, G-R, 2:51.18.
1600--1, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:31.33; 2, Greg Johns, G-R, 5:31,41; 3, Nathan Burch, Chad, 5:36.04; 4, Frankie Johns, G-R, 5:43.37; 5, Zander Rust, Chad, 5:44.03,
3200--1, Wes Jacobs, HS, 11:45.60; 2, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:45,63; 3, Nathan Burch, Chad, 11:52.16; 4, Sage Krebs, G-R, 12:33.12; 5, Juan Borton, G-R, 13:21.35.
110 hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 16.94; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 17.09; 3, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 17.94; 4, William Costello, G-R, 18.58; 5, Gage Mintken, HS, 19.50; 6, Jordyn Anderson, H?S, 21.31.
300 hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 43.29; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 44.97; 3, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 45.20; 4, Donovan Fillmore, G-R, 47.44; 5, Ethan Specht, Hem, 48.08; 6, Gage Mintken, HS, 49.27.
4x100 relay--1, Chadron (Michael Sorenson, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chayton Bynes, Xander Provance), 46.74; 2, Hemingford, 48.26.
4x400 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (PJ Lynch, Mac Ballard, Jace Freeseman, Elijah Jackson), 3:41.66; 3, Chadron, 3:42.34.
4x800 relay--1, Chadron (Dan Wellnitz, Rhett Cullers, Carter Ryan, Gavin Sloan), 9:02.42; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 9:09.67.
Shot put--1, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 44-11½; 2, Cody Hall, Chad, 44-7; 3, Dylan Naslund, C-K, 41-7; 4, Logan Daringer, G-R, 38-2; 5, Jesse Stolley, Chad, 38-2; 6, Michael Matt, Chad, 37-10½.
Discus--1, Henry Kennell, Chad, 126-7; 2, Ken Wyland, Hem, 125-6; 3, Dylan Naslund, C-K, 125-0; 4, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 123-3; 5, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 121-0; 6, Jesse Stolley, Chad, 119-4.
Long jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 20-10 ½; 2, Chas Twarling, HS, 20-0; 3, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 18- ½; 4, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 17-7 ½; 5, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 17-6 ½; 6, Tyler Spotted Elk, G-R, 17-6 ½.
Triple jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 41-3 ¼; 2, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 38-4 ½; 3, Harley Bayne, G-R, 36-8; 4, Luke Smith, Chad, 34-10 ¼; 5, Jacob Knox, C-K, 33-6; 6, Cassius Fraser, 32-11 ¾.
High jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 6-0; 2, Cadell Brunsch, HS, 5-8; 3, PJ Lynch, G-R, 5-2; 4-5, Sam Skavdahl, SC, and Ellis Livingston, G-R, 5-2.