Temps cool, but action hot at Twilight Meet

With temperatures dipping into the low 40s, the athletes were shivering last Friday during the Chadron High School Twilight Meet at Cardinal Field, but an array of hotly-contested events helped ward off the chill factor

The host Cardinals won both team titles, but each of the other six schools also had some highlights that made it an interesting meet. The winner of a couple of the field events was decided by less than an inch and the outcome of several of the races was determined by less than a stride.

Among the Cardinals who stood out was junior Chayton Bynes, who won all three jumps and also ran on the winning 4x100 relay team. He cleared 6-feet in the high jump for the first time and won the triple jump by nearly three feet.

Sophomore Rhett Cullers swept the hurdles for the Cardinals with teammate Garrett Reece the runner-up in both races. Carter Ryan was the 800 winner.

Chadron boys also set the pace in the throws. Juniors Jarek Anderson and Cody Hall finished one-two in the shot put, just as they did at the Mitchell Meet on April 8, and sophomore Henry Kennell, who wasn’t in the varsity lineup previously, won the discus, perhaps surprising even himself and also bolstering his confidence.