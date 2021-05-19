Ten Cardinals going to Omaha for State Meet

The 10 Chadron High School track and field athletes who qualified for the state meet in Omaha this weekend should not shudder or have stage fight when it’s their turn to compete. They’ve already matched up against many of Nebraska’s finest contestants at the Class B-6 District Meet in Ogallala last Thursday.
The district meet was a donnybrook. No one should be surprised if many of the Class B team points and medals are awarded to stars from western Nebraska. That could include several Cardinals.
More than 30 B-6 athletes who did not automatically qualify for state by placing among the top three in their events on Thursday, earned tickets to Omaha by either meeting pre-set state qualification standards in field events or by posting marks that were among the top six non-qualifying marks from the six district meets.
Twenty girls and 11 boys from the west claimed the “additional” status.
Chadron’s state meet qualifiers are four boys and six girls. It’s a young group with no seniors.
The boys are Chayton Bynes, who finished second in the triple jump with a career-best of 43-11 ¾ and second in the long jump at 21-½; Cody Hall, who was third in the shot put with a career-best heave of 149 feet; and hurdlers Garrett Reece and Rhett Cullers.
The latter pair finished second and third, respectively, in the 110-meter highs in 15.89 and 15.96 seconds. During the finals, both improved their preliminary times by at least .78 hundredths of a second to be state-bound. Reece was fourth and Cullers fifth during the preliminaries.
The Chadron girls going to state will be led by Tatum Bailey. She claimed her initial state berth by clearing 5-5 to place second in the high jump and is an additional qualifier in both the triple jump and the high hurdles. She finished fourth in the triple jump at 33-11 ¼ and was fifth high hurdles in 16.27 seconds.
The high hurdles was one of three B-6 girls’ events in which all six of the placers qualified for state. Bailey was edged by one-fourth of an inch for third in the triple jump, by teammate Jayrah Ngoi.
Ngoi’s mark was 33-11 ½. Among the state qualifiers is Sidney’s Gabrielle Fortner, whose best jump of 33-2 ¼ was sixth at Ogallala, but she made it to Omaha.
Bailey is the only Chadron athlete to previously compete at the state meet. She tied for fourth in the high jump as a freshman in 2019 by clearing 5-2. There was no high school track in Nebraska last year because of COVID-19.
This year, the Lady Cardinals also qualified their 4x800 relay team for state while cashing in on Sidney’s misfortune.
McCook breezed to victory in the event. Sidney crossed the finish line next and the Lady Cardinals were third. But the Red Raiders were disqualified because the lead runner left her assigned lane too early after rounding the first curve and trying to grab an inside lane.
The Chadron relay team is made up of Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller and Grace Pyle. Their time was a season-best 10:17.14, but it would not have ranked among the top four “additional” qualifiers if Sidney had not been disqualified. Be that as it may, the Chadron team members will be on the bus to Omaha with a chance score points. They’ll help open the state meet Friday morning since the 4x800 relay is always the first track event at every meet.
Although Sidney lost eight points at the district meet and won’t be among the 16 teams that compete in the 4x800 relay at state, the Lady Raiders still won the district championship with 100.5 points, 9.5 more than runner-up McCook and is expected to make a strong bid for the state title.
The Sidney girls had three double winners at Ogallala, two of them freshmen. Rookies Chloe Ahrens won both hurdle races and Karsyn Leeling won the high and long jumps. Leeling cleared 5-8 ¼ in the high jump to break the old district record of 5-6 ½ set in 2005 by Celeste Pankonin of Chase County.
Another Sidney freshman, Talissa Tanquary won the 800 and was third in the 400, meaning she and her two classmates chocked up 56 points for their team. Raiders’ senior Karly Sylvester also swept the throws to garner 20 more points.
Other double winners among the girls were Cozad senior Brittney Aitken in the sprints and Gering sophomore Madison Seiler in the distances.
The Ogallala girls also reset the district record in the 4x100 relay.
Mitchell’s Kaden Perez won both the 100 and 200 after being out of commission the previous two weeks because of a quadriceps problem. The boys’ only other two-time winner was Ogallala junior Cameron Zink, who swept the hurdles.
Sidney also won the boys’ team title with 107.33 points, three more than second place McCook.
One of the surprising individual winners was Gering senior Trent Davis. He won the triple jump with a leap of 44-1 after finishing seventh in the event at the Western Conference Meet in Chadron on May 1 while going only 36-7.
The team standings, state meet qualifiers, including the *additional qualifiers, and other Chadron High placers follow:
Girls’ Results
Team Standings--1, Sidney, 100.5; 2, McCook, 91; 3, Ogallala, 90; 4, Gothenburg, 62; 5, Scottsbluff, 54.5; 6, Cozad, 50; 7-8, Chadron and Gering, 31; 9, Alliance, 16; Mitchell, 1.
(Top 3 in each event qualify for state meet. *Additional qualifiers.)
100--1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.50; 2, Sophia Plugge, Ogal, 12.80; 3, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.81.
200--1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 25.92; 2, Shawna Wilkinson, McC, 26.17; 3, Sophia Plugge, Ogal, 26.24.
400--1, Shawna Wilkinson, McC, 57.92; 2, Makaila Baker, Cozad, 58.87; 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 59.79; 4,*Payton Burda, SB, 1:00.14; 5, *Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 1:02.28.
800--1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:20.50; 2, Madison Seiler, Ger, 2:25.10; 3, Tayden Kirchner, Ogal, 2:26.22; 4, *Morgan Jaggers, Sid, 2:26.71; 6, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:31.64.
1600--1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 5:30.64; 2, Morgan Jaggers, Sid, 5:31.49; 3, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 5:37.29.
3200--1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 12:05.99; 2, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 12:16.13; 3, Samatha Rodewald, McC, 12:21; 4, Brooke Holzworth, SB, 12:26.66.
100 hurdles--1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15:31; 2, Paige Horne, SB, 15.42; 3, Aubrey O’Hare, Goth, 15.94; 4, *Emma Dutton, McC, 15.94; 5, *Tatum Bailey, Chad, 16.12; 6, *Payton Burda, SB, 16.64.
300 hurdles--1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 46.08; 2, Aubrey O’Hare, Goth, 47.86; 3, Emma Dutton, McC, 48.36; 4, *Paige Horne, SB, 48.67; 6, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 50.54.
4x100 relay--1, Ogallala, 49.84; 2, Gothenburg, 50.09; 3, *McCook, 50.75.
4x400 relay--1, Cozad, 4:07.39; 2, Alliance, 4:09.48; 3, *Ogallala, 4:10.58; 4, *Gothenburg, 4:11.69.
4x800 relay--1, McCook, 10:17.14; 2, Chadron (Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, McKinley Fuller, Grace Pyle), 10:17.14.
Shot put--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 43-8; 2, Sierra Kotschwar, McC, 41-3; 3, Annica Harm, Goth, 38-9 ½; 4, *Brittni Kinne, McC, 38-5; 5, *Reagan Biesacker, Sid, 36-4; 6, *Caitlyn Blackstone, Mit, 34-10 ½.
Discus--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 135-11; 2, Sierra Kotschwar, McC, 128-1; 3, Madison Smith, Goth, 119-5.
Long jump--1,Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17-7 ½; 2, Maiyah Avila, SB, 16-9 ½; 3, Milan Coggins, Ogal, 16.9 ½; 4, *Jordan Hughes, Ogal, 16-8; 5, *Brady Laucomer, SB, 16-1.
Triple jump--1, Jordan Hughes, Ogal, 35-2; 2, Maryah Avila, SB, 34-3; 3, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 33-11 ½; 4, *Tatum Bailey, Chad, 33-11 ¼; 5, *Brady Laucomer, SB, 33-6 ¼; 6, *Gabrielle Fortner, Sid, 33-2 ¼.
High jump--1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-8 ¼ (district record); 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-5; 3, Milan Coggins, Ogal, 5-3; 4, *Marlee Ervin, Ogal, 5-3; 6, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-9.
Pole vault--1, Hannah Crow, McC, 10-0; 2, Chiara Richeson, Goth, 9-0; 3, Ashlyn Richeson, Goth, 9-0; 4, *Rheagan Stanley, Sid, 9-0.
Boys Results
Team Standings--1, Sidney, 107.33; 2, McCook, 104.33; 3, Scottsbluff, 74; 4, Gering, 51; 5, Ogallala, 48.33; 6, Chadron, 42; 7, Mitchell, 40; 8, Gothenburg, 33; 9, Alliance, 16; 10, Cozad, 11.
100--1, Kaden Perez, Mit, 11.03; 2, Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 11.44; 3, Luke Holly, Sid, 11.51.
200--1, Kaden Perez, Mit, 22.92; 2, Ransen Wilkens, SB, 23.42; 3, Anselmo Camacho, SB, 23.68; 5, Jiesinh Sayaloune, Chad, 24.04.
400--1, Mitch Deer, Sid, 50.98; 2, Brandon Tucker, McC, 51.20; 3, Avery Wicker, SB, 51.89.
800--1, William Anderson, Goth, 2:03.55; 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sid, 2:03.59; 3, Weston Walgren, McC, 2:05.81; 6, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:09.01.
1600--2, Cameron Bauer, Sid, 4:37.83; 2, Logan Andrews, Ger, 4:41.82; 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sid, 4:43.24.
3200--1, Parker Graves, Goth, 10:11.52; 2, Peyton Seiler, Ger, 10:11.53; 3, Hans Bastron, SB, 10:16.34.
110 hurdles--1, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 15.88; 2, Garrett Reece, Chad, 15.89; 3, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 15.95; 4, *Connor Hartzler, Sid, 15.97.
300 hurdles--1, Cameron Zink, Ogal, 40.60; 2, Cameron Hartzler, Sid, 40.79; 3, Alec Langan, McC, 40.82; 4, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 42.97.
4x100 relay--1, McCook, 44.52; 2, Scottsbluff, 44.82; 6, Chadron, 46.19.
4x400 relay--1, McCook, 3:30.80; 2, Gering, 3:32.86; 3, *Gothenburg, 3:33.07.
4x800 relay--1, Sidney, 8:14.39; 2, Gering, 8:21.35; 3, McCook, 8:30.41.
Shot put--1, Torrington Ford, McC, 50-9 ½; 2, Isaiah Martinez, All, 50-7; 3, Cody Hall, Chad, 49-0; 4, *Nick Maag, SB, 47-9 ½; 5, *Brock Knutson, Mit, 47-1.
Discus--1, Isaiah Stoddard, McC, 148-6; 2, Nick Maag, SB, 143-11; 3, Jaden Vollenwelder, Cozad, 142-9.
Long jump--1, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 21-4; 2, Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 21-2; 3, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 21- ½; 4, *Dayo Kennedy, Ogal, 20-7 ¼; 5, *Kamron Meixner, McC, 20-3 ¾.
Triple jump--1, Trent Davis, Ger, 44-1; 2, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 43-11 ¾, 3, Adam Dugger, McC, 43-4 ¼; 4, *Dayo Kennedy, Ogal, 42-5.
High jump--1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-6; 2, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-3; 3, Mark Arp, McC, 6-1.
Pole vault--1, Quintin Emerson, Ogal, 14-0; 2, Aaron Price, SB, 13-6; 3, Talyn Campbell, McC, 13-0; 4, *Branson McDonald, McC, 13-0; 5, *Jake Burge, Cozad, 13-0; 6, *Jake Lindstedt, Cozad, 13-0.