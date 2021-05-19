Ten Cardinals going to Omaha for State Meet

The 10 Chadron High School track and field athletes who qualified for the state meet in Omaha this weekend should not shudder or have stage fight when it’s their turn to compete. They’ve already matched up against many of Nebraska’s finest contestants at the Class B-6 District Meet in Ogallala last Thursday.

The district meet was a donnybrook. No one should be surprised if many of the Class B team points and medals are awarded to stars from western Nebraska. That could include several Cardinals.

More than 30 B-6 athletes who did not automatically qualify for state by placing among the top three in their events on Thursday, earned tickets to Omaha by either meeting pre-set state qualification standards in field events or by posting marks that were among the top six non-qualifying marks from the six district meets.

Twenty girls and 11 boys from the west claimed the “additional” status.

Chadron’s state meet qualifiers are four boys and six girls. It’s a young group with no seniors.

The boys are Chayton Bynes, who finished second in the triple jump with a career-best of 43-11 ¾ and second in the long jump at 21-½; Cody Hall, who was third in the shot put with a career-best heave of 149 feet; and hurdlers Garrett Reece and Rhett Cullers.