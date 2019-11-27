Ten Chadron State gridders gain all-RMAC honors

Chadron State College football players garnered 10 first- or second-team honors when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced its all-star selections last week. In addition, two CSC players earned honorable mention.
Three Eagles were named to the first-team, keeping alive the Eagles' streak of 29 consecutive seasons with at least one first-team honoree. The CSC football program is the only one in the league to have produced a first-team selection every year since it began RMAC play in 1991.
As always, the conference coaches selected the all-star teams. They are prohibited from voting for their own players.
CSC senior wide receiver Tevon Wright of Miami, junior offensive tackle Justin Calderon of Levittown, N.Y., and senior offensive lineman Jared Maciejczak of Box Elder, S.D., received first-team honors.
A three-year starter, Wright, had one of the greatest seasons ever for a CSC wide receiver this fall, when he caught 74 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns. The yardage ranks second in CSC history and his TD total is No. 1 all-time. He also led the RMAC in scoring this fall with 96 points. \
Calderon and Maciejczak were leaders on the offensive line that powered one of the most prolific offenses in the nation and tied for first in the league with only 17 sacks allowed. The Eagles completed the 2019 season averaging 457.7 yards of total offense and 37.1 points per game, both second in the RMAC and ranking 21st and 26th in Division II, respectively.
Maciejczak was a three-year starter in the CSC line while Calderon joined the Eagles this fall after earning all-star honors at a New York junior college a year ago.
Chadron State Head Football Coach Jay Long, who specializes with the offensive line, now has five All-RMAC first-team blockers in the past three years.
Named to the second-team were three offensive stars, two on defense and two on special teams.
All three of the offensive selections are slated to return next year. They are juniors Dalton Holst of Gillette and Cole Thurness of Rapid City, plus sophomore Elijah Myles of Hawthorne, Calif.
Holst, who has been the Eagles’ starting quarterback the last three years, became the school’s single-season record-holder for passing yards and touchdowns, throwing for 3,106 yards and 33 scores. Both numbers were tops in the RMAC and rank among the top 10 nationally. Holst also led the conference in total offense this fall with an average of 294.4 yards per game. He is a nominee for the Harlon Hill trophy, which goes to the best player in Division II.
Thurness’s 64 receptions this year are No. 2 in the conference, topped only by Wright’s 74 catches. His 814 yards and eight TD catches are both fourth. Additionally, Thurness was named to the All-RMAC second-team as a punt returner after averaging 13.1 yards per return paced by a 42-yard touchdown jaunt.
Myles had a breakout season at running back, going for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 5.4-yard rushing average was fourth in the conference. He scored in all but one of the nine games where he saw significant action and went over 100 yards rushing seven times.
Seniors Tyler Lewis of Arvada, Colo., and DeAndre Barthwell of Westland, Mich., were CSC's defensive all-stars who arguable could have been first-team choices.
At linebacker, Lewis forced more turnovers than all but one other player in the RMAC, recording three interceptions and forcing five fumbles. He was fifth in the league with 96 tackles, and had 12 tackles for minus yardage and four total sacks. Lewis, who at 5-11, 193 pounds was perhaps the smallest starting linebacker in the conference, also earned second-team honors in 2018.
Barthwell also capped his career at CSC with a fantastic senior season, registering two interceptions and two forced fumbles to go with nine pass breakups and 31 tackles, nearly all of which were solos. CSC coaches say the opponents showed their respect for Barthwell’s abilities by seldom throwing in his direction,
In addition to Thurness's punt return award, Stevann Brown of Casper earned a second-team all-conference certificate after accumulating 512 yards on 21 kickoff returns for a 24.4-yard average. Despite missing considerable playing time because of injuries, Brown was eighth in the league for all-purpose yardage after combining his kickoffs with 430 yards rushing, 67 yards receiving and 76 yards on punt returns.
Senior tight end Matt Vargas of Modesto, Calif., who made the second-team last year, was awarded honorable mention in 2019. Redshirt freshman Juan Estrada-Sanchez of Denver, who started all 11 games at offensive right tackle, was also recognized.
At least one Chadron State stalwart, junior linebacker Travis Wilson of Fresno, Calif., appears to have been short-changed during the all-conference voting. He led the RMAC in tackles with 124 and also was credited with the most unassisted tackles, 64.
Wide receiver Tariq Bitson of Adams State is the 2019 RMAC Offensive Player of the Year, while the Defensive Player of the Year went to lineman Jackson Wibbels of CSU-Pueblo. The Special Teams Player of the Year honor went to Justin White of Colorado Mesa, a defensive back.
The Defensive Freshman of the Year is Brandin Obrecht of Adams State, and the Offensive Freshman is John Matocha, the Colorado Mines quarterback, who beat out CSC’s Holst as the first-team choice at the position.
Colorado Mines' Gregg Brandon took Coach of the Year honors after his team finished the season 11-0 and won its first playoff game on Saturday.
Con Marshall contributed to this article.
By Kaleb Center
