More than 2,000 students are expected to compete in the 50th Annual Cornhusker Trapshoot May 2-4 on the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association (NTA) in Doniphan, Nebraska.
Competition will take place in individual and team divisions. Junior high students (grades 6-8) will shoot 100 16-yard targets on May 2. High school competitors (grades 9-12) will shoot 75 16-yard targets on May 3, then 75 handicap targets on May 4. The high school shooter with the highest combined score will earn the Cornhusker Cup. Competition begins at 8 a.m. each day.
The Cornhusker Trapshoot is open nationwide to all shooters in grades 6-12 who have completed a hunter education course.
You have free articles remaining.
The NTA home grounds are located 3 miles south of Interstate 80 exit 312 on U.S. 281. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the NTA are hosts.
Visit Cornhusker-trap.com for more information.