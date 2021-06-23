Things shaping up for Crawford Rodeo

Things continue to shape up for Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.

Those are encouraging words after last year’s rodeo was among the many that were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We could use more help, but everything continues to fall into place,” Brooke Bass, president of the rodeo board, said last week. “Nothing much has changed except we missed a year. We’ll have the same stock contractor, announcer, clown, secretary and crews that help with the stock that we’ve had in the past.”

Bass said getting the grounds back in shape after the year off has been a task. Three essential items in the restrooms also had to be replaced. He noted that a church group has volunteered to help spruce up the grandstands.

“We’ve had to make a lot of repairs, but we’ll be ready,” he said. “I’m expecting that we’ll have some large crowds. I’ve heard that the parking stall sales have been better than usual and it seems people are anxious to do more things this summer after having to stay home last year. Having the rodeo on the weekend always helps our attendance, too.”

Both performances will start at 8 p.m.