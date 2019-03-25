While riding a new horse for the first time in big time competition, Oelrichs cowgirl Lisa Lockhart had one of the biggest victories of her storied career Sunday in Kissimmee, Florida. She won the barrel race at the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo.
As an 11-time year-end circuit finals champion--10 of them in the Badlands Circuit that covers the Dakotas--this was the 14th time Lockhart had been to the national circuit finals showdown. But she’d never won the overall title until Sunday.
The outlook didn’t seem very bright when the competition began. Her “old faithful” buckskin gelding, Louie, was injured during the huge Houston Rodeo that began on Feb. 25 and ended March 16, after they teamed up to win a couple of go-rounds worth $3,000 apiece.
And, Rosa, the buckskin mare Lockhart rode much of the 2018 campaign while qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas for the 12th straight year, is taking on a new role. She’s residing at a breeding center.
The meant Lockhart would ride her “third-string horse,” officially named Prime Diamond, but generally called “Cutter.” He’s an 8-year-old black gelding that Lockhart has trained for several years, taken him on long trailer rides, but used only occasionally at smaller rodeos.
This time Cutter was in the big time. The competition included 26 contestants from throughout the nation. There were two preliminary rounds, the top eight from them advanced to Sunday’s semifinals and the four with the fastest times would move on to the finals a short time later.
Cutter passed the first tests by placing second in both of the preliminary go-rounds, putting him and his master in the semis while also earning $15,000.
Lisa and Cutter finished their semifinals run in 15.47 seconds, good for a third place tie with another South Dakota cowgirl, Jessica Routier of Buffalo, the Badlands Circuit runner-up for 2018 to Lockhart and Louie by less than half a second.
The semifinals were won by Southeastern Circuit winner Ericka Nelson in 15.38 seconds while Kricket Gintner, the Great Lakes Circuit runner-up, was second in 15.46.
After a short break, the finals got underway. Routier went first with her palomino mare, Missy, and they turned in a super quick time of 15.36.
Lockhart and her black gelding went next and they “lit up the crowd inside Silver Spurs Arena,” according to a story written by Jolee Jordan, in 15.30 seconds.
Nelson, who is from the Florida Panhandle, was next and matched Routier’s time of 15.36, and also knocked over the second barrel to end her championship bid. That left it up to Gintner and her time 15.43 seconds was not fast enough to catch Lisa and Cutter.
The payoff was large. The prize money reportedly totaled $26,155, thought to be a record for the Ram Circuit Finals barrel race, along with a $20,000 voucher toward a new Ram truck, a Cactus saddle, a silversmith belt buckle from Lockhart’s home state of Montana and a pair of Justin boots, among other items.
“I’m kinda speechless actually,” Lockhart was quoted as saying after being asked about the unanticipated developments.
“We didn’t know what to expect coming here and I knew in my heart he could be competitive but I never dreamed anything like this, ever. I couldn’t be more ecstatic.
“Just even coming in today and trying to stay focused. You never know what they’ll throw at you when they’re so unseasoned.
Lockhart noted that the atmosphere of the championship round and back-to-back runs didn’t seem to faze Cutter.
“He’s faster than I thought he was. I’m not gonna lie,” she laughed when asked about the horse’s deceiving style. It’s so effortless. He doesn’t appear to be running as hard as he obviously is.
“He has always been kind of laid back and I wondered if I’d babied him too long. He’s eight and he still hasn’t stepped up. He’s so smooth, you don’t think you’re going that fast.”
She also acknowledged during the post-rodeo interview that she had wondered, “Is there life after Louie? That question appears to have been answered positively.
The RNCFR Champion receives an automatic invitation to the 2019 Calgary Stampede. She knows about that extravaganza. She and Louie won the $100,000 check that goes to the barrel racing winner in 2015.