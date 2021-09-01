Though slow to start, Cards soar over Alliance

The Chadron Cardinals asserted their will on their way to an 11-2 victory over Alliance at home on Aug. 24

Alliance fired up its offense in the first inning, when Cece Hudson grounded out, scoring one run. Alliance was still unanswered in the top of the second when a single from Morgan Moomey brought in Hannah Schneider.

The Cardinals started spreading their wings a bit in the bottom of the second, when Aubrey Milburn hammered a fly ball to right field for a triple to bring in Josie Downing, who had advanced to first after a dropped third strike. Milburn would also score when Josslyn Pourier grounded out, knotting the game up at two.

Chadron pulled away for good the third inning with a run by Kristin Rasmussen, who took advantage of an error from Alliance's third baseman, Cece Hudson, following a sacrifice play by Card Kinley Richardson.

The fourth inning saw the Cardinals extend their lead by five. Kristen Rasmussen helped kick off the rally off with a line drive single to center to bring in Sarah LeBere, who had previously doubled on her own center field drive and advanced to third with a single from Meradith Rhembrandt.