Though slow to start, Cards soar over Alliance

The Chadron Cardinals asserted their will on their way to an 11-2 victory over Alliance at home on Aug. 24
Alliance fired up its offense in the first inning, when Cece Hudson grounded out, scoring one run. Alliance was still unanswered in the top of the second when a single from Morgan Moomey brought in Hannah Schneider.
The Cardinals started spreading their wings a bit in the bottom of the second, when Aubrey Milburn hammered a fly ball to right field for a triple to bring in Josie Downing, who had advanced to first after a dropped third strike. Milburn would also score when Josslyn Pourier grounded out, knotting the game up at two.
Chadron pulled away for good the third inning with a run by Kristin Rasmussen, who took advantage of an error from Alliance's third baseman, Cece Hudson, following a sacrifice play by Card Kinley Richardson.
The fourth inning saw the Cardinals extend their lead by five. Kristen Rasmussen helped kick off the rally off with a line drive single to center to bring in Sarah LeBere, who had previously doubled on her own center field drive and advanced to third with a single from Meradith Rhembrandt.
The Rasmussens then made some quick steals. Lauren, who had subbed in for Rhembrandt, was able to get to third while Kristen secured second. But it didn't stop there, as Lauren was able to score on another error by Alliance's Hudson. A hard ground ball double to center field from Richardson gave Kristen the running room to score.
Though Richardson was able to steal third, it wasn't too necessary after Maci Rutledge crushed a triple on a line drive to right field and brought her home to put Chadron up 7-2. Rutledge made it eight after a line drive double from Demaris Kelso before the inning was up.
Alliance struggled at the mound in the fifth, as pitcher Hannah Schneider first struck LeBere and walked Rhembrandt to put runners at first and second. A ground out from Lauren Rasmussen advanced the runners, and a hard grounder from Richardson brought LeBere in.
Richardson again showed her stealing skills as she snagged second base. With a line drive from Rutledge, Rhembrandt and Richardson were able to make it home.
Of the Cardinals' performance, coach Jodi Hendrickson stated, ""We started off a little slow, but made adjustments at the bat and started crushing the ball."
Rutledge earned the win for Chadron. The righty allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five.
Hannah Schneider took the loss for Alliance. The hurler lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out four and walking one.
Chadron tallied ten hits. Rutledge and Kinley Richardson all collected multiple hits for Chadron Cardinals Varsity. Rutledge led with three hits in four at bats. Chadron didn't commit a single error in the field, and Sarah LeBere had the most chances in the field with seven.
Morgan Moomey went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Alliance in hits.