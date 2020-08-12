Three area cowboys contending to NFR slots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three western Nebraska rodeo cowboys remain in contention to qualify for the Wrangler Professional Cowboys Association Finals in December, but admittedly have their work cut out for themselves to reach the top 15 in their events by the end of September, when the 2020 regular season schedule concludes.

They are Riley Pruitt of Gering, Kalane Anders of Bayard and Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman.

Pruitt has the best chance of qualifying for the finals in Las Vagas. Competing at the Dodge City Roundup in Kansas in late July, he tied for first in tie down roping go-round in 8.1 seconds, giving him a $3,023 paycheck. The PRCA standings have Pruitt in 16th place in the tie down standings with total earnings of $34,243, just $1,800 out of the 15th spot.

He finished fourth in the world standings in 2019 with more than $225,000, including about $125,000 in Las Vagas.

The contenders also include Kalane Anders of Bayard, who wrapped up his college eligibility by winning the Central Rocky Mountain Regional steer wrestling title in 2018-19 while representing Chadron State College.