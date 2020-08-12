Three area cowboys contending to NFR slots

Three western Nebraska rodeo cowboys remain in contention to qualify for the Wrangler Professional Cowboys Association Finals in December, but admittedly have their work cut out for themselves to reach the top 15 in their events by the end of September, when the 2020 regular season schedule concludes.
They are Riley Pruitt of Gering, Kalane Anders of Bayard and Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman.
Pruitt has the best chance of qualifying for the finals in Las Vagas. Competing at the Dodge City Roundup in Kansas in late July, he tied for first in tie down roping go-round in 8.1 seconds, giving him a $3,023 paycheck. The PRCA standings have Pruitt in 16th place in the tie down standings with total earnings of $34,243, just $1,800 out of the 15th spot.
He finished fourth in the world standings in 2019 with more than $225,000, including about $125,000 in Las Vagas.
The contenders also include Kalane Anders of Bayard, who wrapped up his college eligibility by winning the Central Rocky Mountain Regional steer wrestling title in 2018-19 while representing Chadron State College.
Near the end of July, Anders placed third at Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell in 4.2 seconds to win $1,942 and was second at the Douglas County Fair at Castle Rock, Colo., in 4.8 seconds to earn $1,824. More recently, he was fifth at the Payette County Rodeo at New Plymouth, Idaho, in 5.5 and tied for fifth at the Lincoln County Fair at Afton, Wyo., in 4.3 seconds. Those two runs added $490 to his 2020 total.
The current PRCA steer wrestling standings, which may not be up to date, have Anders in 20th place with $25,246, about $5,000 out of 15th, which it takes to qualify for the NFR in Las Vegas.
Another former Chadron State steer wrestler, Taz Olson of Prairie City, S.D., had a big payday at what is called the Kansas Big Rodeo at Phillipsburg. He flipped his steer in 3.5 seconds to tie for first place and win $3,476. His total earnings for the year are listed at $17,167.
Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman is the third area contestant who is challenging for a trip to Las Vegas. He’s been riding well, but the competition is stiff. He is 23rd in the bareback standings with $20,130, about $8,000 behind the 15th-place contestant. Shadbolt recently tied for fourth with an 85.5-point ride at Phillipsburg, good for $1,016, won $846 on two broncs at Dodge City and also placed seventh in the bareback standings at Burwell with 81.5 points that paid $367.
Another former CSC contestant, Nate McFadden of Elsmere, a post office in Cherry County, scored 86 points to tie for fifth in bareback riding at the rich Dodge City rodeo to earn $1,565.
Jerry Adamson of Cody placed second in tie down roping at Burwell in 9.5 seconds to win $2,275, proving that Nebraska has lots of good cowboys, many of them full-time ranchers who occasionally take time off to rodeo. There were more than 100 tie down ropers at the Burwell rodeo.
