Three Chadron Cardinal girls’ golfers shot personal lows and the team had its best outing of the season, Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Gering.
All of Maddie Pelton, Maralee Rischling and Elizabeth Harrison set new personal records at the meet, led by Pelton who shot 44-45-89. Harrison carded 48-56-104 and Rischling shot 55-60-113.
The combined score of 434 at Monument Shadows Golf Course placed the Cardinals seventh at the meet. Gering had a school record low of 320 and won the meet. Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer won the individual title after carding a career-best 71.
Chadron’s other scores included Jackson Smith who carded 69-59-128; Raeleigh Bridges who shot 62-69-131; and Brendilou Armstrong who scored 70-74-144.
Chadron’s golfers traveled to Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala, Tuesday, but results of the meet were not available at time of print.
Monday, Sept. 30, the team travels to Skyview Golf Course in Alliance.