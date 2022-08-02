Three Chadron Juniors hit at least .400 this summer

Three members of Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha Juniors’ baseball team hit at least .400 and four more had batting averages of at least .333 this summer, final statistics reveal.

In other words, the Junior Nationals hit the ball well during their 13-9 season.

Kobe Bissonette was the Juniors’ leading hitter with a resounding .455 average. He had 30 hits in 66 at bats. Eight of his hits were doubles. He also led the team in runs scored with 25, and was the pacesetter on the base paths with 12 stolen bases.

Broc Berry was the team’s second leading hitter with a .431 average. He had 22 hits in 51 at bats in Juniors’ games. He also scored 22 times, drove in a team-high 24 runs and swiped eight bases. His hits include four doubles and five triples, helping him compile a .706 slugging percentage, the best on the team.

Berry was selected as the Outstanding Offensive Player in the Panhandle Conference for the 2022 season. He also was regarded as the top pitcher among Chadron’s Juniors. More on that later in this story.

Bissonnette’s .606 slugging percentage was the second best among the Juniors.

Trey Williamson hit an even .400 with 22 hits in 55 at bats for the Nationals. He was the team’s most improved hitter. A year ago, he was credited with just four hits in 30 at bats for a .133 average.

Caden Buskirk also did extra well at the plate. He had 18 hits in 45 at bats for a .378 average, but he also reached base 16 more times because he was hit by pitches nine times and drew seven bases on balls. Perhaps even more spectacular, Buskirk struck out only once and played errorless ball during 63 chances in the field.

Creighton Ryan also was difficult to strike out. He fanned just three time in 32 at bats and walked nine times to go with 11 hits in 32 at bats for a .344 average.

All of the players mentioned so far had at least a .500 on base percentage. Berry set the pace at .554%, followed by Buskirk at .541 and Bissonette at .526.

Brady Daniels finished with a .340 batting average with 16 hits in 47 at bats and Quinn Bailey hit .333, getting 13 hits in 39 at bats.

Other mainstays included Derek Bissonette, who hit .293 and Trey Hendrickson at .271. Hendrickson had something of an abnormality. He had only 13 hits, but drove in 17 runs, second high on the team. He was charged with one error while playing in the outfield most of the time.

While the pitching statistics don’t appear to be complete, those that are available have Berry giving up just eight hits, six runs (just three of them earned), and striking out 35 batters in 20.2 innings on the mound.

Four Chadron players were placed on the Panhandle Conference’s all-star team that was selected by the coaches. Berry was placed on the team as both a pitcher and an infielder, and Bailey received the honor as both a catcher and an outfield. The other choices were Buskirk and Hendrickson.

Other making the all-conference team were outfielders Espn Lanik and Cody Galles of Alliance, infielders Reid Fiscus of Sidney, Bo Gable of Gering and Logan Slama of Sheridan County, pitcher Trey Thorsen of Sheridan County and utility selection Nik Weibert of Bridgeport.

Isaiah Murillo of Gering was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year.