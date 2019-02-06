Three young and highly-regarded members of the Chadron State College wrestling team entered the Dave Edmonds Open Tournament at Morningside College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, last weekend.
Joe Ritzen of Chadron finished fourth at 141 pounds while winning four of his six matches. His wins came in a variety of ways--a major decision, a technical fall, a 7-2 decision and a forfeit after his next foe had already wrestled the maximum of six matches in one day.
Ritzen also was pinned and was on the short end of a 4-2 decision.
Caleb Haskell, a sophomore from Madison, Neb., went 2-2 at 149 pounds. His wins were by a pin and an 11-3 major decision. He also was pinned and lost an 11-5 decision.
True freshman heavyweight Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., won three matches, all by decisions, wrapped around two losses to Lee Herrington of Nebraska-Kearney. Watt is now 11-7 for the season.
The Eagles will wrap up their regular season Sunday at the Rocky Mountain Open Tournament in Golden, Colo.