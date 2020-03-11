Three Eagles going to national mat championships

When Clasen decided to shed the weight to return to 149, Allison followed suit and dropped from 165 to 157. He was 13-7 while at 157 and has won five of his six matches and also received a forfeit as a 149-pounder, giving him a 19-8 record going to nationals.

Allison will undoubtedly receive the Eagles’ most improved wrestler award this year. He was 7-14 last season.

Allison and French will help get the national tourney started. Both were randomly drawn into the “pigtail” portion of their weight class brackets. Those matches--two at each weight--will take the mats first Friday morning.

Hunter said the pigtail matches were added two years ago when each weight classes took on 20 contestants instead of 16 as in the past.

“The guys who are in the pigtail part will have to win three matches the first day instead of just two to become All-Americans, but they are given plenty of time to recover and may have gained some momentum by already having wrestled once that day,” Hunter said.