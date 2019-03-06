Three Panhandle teams will be competing at the Nebraska Boys High School Basketball Tournament in Lincoln beginning Thursday.
Both Alliance and Scottsbluff qualified in Class B and will face the top two seeded teams in the opening round. Bridgeport is the No. 2 seed in the Class C2 bracket.
The Bridgeport Purple Bulldogs have the best record--23-2. Their only losses have been to Alliance 55-47 in their last game of the Old Year and to Ogallala 70-63 in their first game of the New Year. They have won 16 in a row since then, and made it to state by knocking off Battle Creek 58-47 in the Class C2-2 District final in Broken Bow.
Coach Nick Bolz team last went to state in 2015. Drake DeMasters, 6-5, is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.4 and 9.4 per game. Kaleb Lussetto, 5-9, is averaging about 13 points and Logan Nichols, 6-2, is averaging 10. All three are seniors.
Bridgeport’s first opponent two-time C2 defending champion Ponca, which has a 22-4 record. The Indians are led by junior Carter Kingsbury, who is averaging 18.5 points. They’ll meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.
Scottsbluff is 14-10 after winning eight straight games. The Bearcats will help tip-off the tournament by playing top-seeded Lincoln Pius at 9 a.m. in the Pinnacle Bank Center. Pius is 24-2.
This will be Scottsbluff’s eighth straight state tournament appearance. Coach Scott Gullion’s team qualified by downing Alliance 53-49 in the sub-district finals and defeating Seward 57-49 on the Bluejays’ home court in the B-6 District finals.
The Scottsbluff leaders include 6-4 senior Connor McCracken at about 14 points a game and 6-0 junior Jasiya DeOllos at about 11.
The Thunderbolts’ top gun is guard Charlie Easley, who is averaging 22.3 points and has made 84 percent of his 123 free throws. Pius’ only losses have been to Class A powers Lincoln East and Omaha Creighton Prep.
Despite losing to Scottsbluff in the sub-district finale, Alliance qualified for state by edging Elkhorn Mount Michael 58-57 in Elkhorn on a shot just prior to the final buzzer by Joey Baker, son of Coach Michael Baker.
The Bulldogs are 19-6 for the season after going 1-3 versus Scottsbluff. The win was Alliance first over the Bearcats in 25 games.
Alliance’s offensive leader is 5-11 senior Mason Heimstra, who is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Alliance’s first round foe is No. 2 seed Aurora, which goes to Lincoln with a 25-1 record. The Huskies have lost to only neighboring Gretna 50-41 during the holidays.
The Alliance-Aurora clash will close out the Class B first round slate at 8:45 Thursday night in the Devaney Center.