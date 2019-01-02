Three high school seniors recently signed National Letters of Intent to play women's basketball at Chadron State College beginning in the 2019-20 season. Two are from the Nebraska and the other is from South Dakota.
"All three of these signees are good athletes who have the qualities that we are looking for to make the program better," Head Coach Janet Raymer said.
One of the recruits is Makenzie Dunkel, a 5-10 forward for the Scottsbluff Bearcats. She averaged 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds and was named First-Team Western Conference and Honorable Mention All-State while playing at Gering High.
Emma Hoffschneider joins the Eagle basketball program from Burwell High School. She’s a 5-11 forward who averaged 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds as a junior, helping the Burwell Longhorns reach the state tournament for the first time in 33 years. As a sophomore, she averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds. She was named Honorable Mention All-State last winter.
The other signee is Olivia Jolley from Brown High School at Sturgis, S.D. The 5-10 guard averaged 12.5 points last season and 9.5 as sophomore.