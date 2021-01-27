 Skip to main content
Three wrestlers go undefeated at home

kade

Wresling in the 182 division, Kade Waggener closes in on a pin against Scottsbluff's Sebastian Boyle. Waggener, Sawyer Haag and Braden Underwood were undefeated at home last Friday. 

Kade Waggener, Sawyer Haag and Braden Underwood all went 4-0 in their matches last Friday when Chadron hosted their dual tournament. The trio weren’t the only ones who had strong showings, as Daniel Wellnitz and Ryan Bickel went 3-1.

“The other members of the team wrestled well but ran into some tough competition,” Coach Jamie Slingsby stated. “Having that tough competition at this time of the season will be great to prepare us for districts in two weeks.”

Slingsby also expressed his appreciation to those who helped get ready for the tournament, which was hosted at both the high school and middle school gymnasiums. “Wrestling at home is always nice but what most people do not realize how much planning and work is involved. We are fortunate to be able to use the college mats to allow us to host more teams. Also having matches in both gyms required more table workers and set up. Our AD, Mr. Pope and Head of Maintenance, Josh Stadler, are great people to have when it comes to organization and setting up for a tournament.”

Though scheduled for five matches, the Cardinals only wrestled four, taking a bye against Bennett County. “The Bennett County dual was a bye due to South Dakota enforcing a four match limit per day on the teams due to COVID,” Slingsby stated. “As the host school, I felt it was appropriate to give the bye to us and not limit the number of matches for the other visiting schools.”

Looking ahead for this week, Slingsby stated, “We host Custer and Douglas AFB this Thursday and they always bring down tough teams. I am looking for our team to continue to improve each time we step on the mat and prepare themselves for sub-districts and districts.”

Weight; Match

Match #1 Round 1

Bridgeport 37, Chadron 24

106; Double Forfeit

113; Harrison Barnette (BRI) 1:12 fall over Uzziah Schwartz

120; Braden Underwood 1:18 fall over Chase McGrath (BRI)

126; Coy Fleming (BRI) 1:21 fall over Fia Rasmussen

132; Double Forfeit

138; Damien Bell (BRI) win by forfeit

145; Edgar Perez (BRI) win by forfeit

152; Trevor Widener (BRI) 8-5 decision over Daniel Wellnitz

160; Steven Menke (BRI) 16-1 tech fall over Rhett Cullers

170; Sawyer Haag 1:09 fall over Curtis Jackson (BRI)

182; Kade Waggener win by forfeit

195; Double Forfeit

220; Anthony Staman (BRI) win by forfeit

285; Ryan Bickel win by forfeit

Bridgeport's team score was adjusted by -1 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Match #2 Round 2

Scottsbluff 39, Chadron 24

113; Javen Castro (SCO) 3:14 fall over Uzziah Schwartz

120; Braden Underwood win by forfeit

126; Paul Garcia (SCO) 36-second fall over Fia Rasmussen

132; Mason Wagner (SCO) win by forfeit

138; Double Forfeit

145; Double Forfeit

152; Daniel Wellnitz 11-4 decision over Mychaia Moss (SCO)

160; Josiah Mobley (SCO) 8-5 decision over Rhett Cullers

170; Sawyer Haag 9-3 decision over Jayce Wilkinson (SCO)

182; Kade Waggener 1:52 fall over Sebastian Boyle (SCO)

195; Justin Ahlers (SCO) win by forfeit

220; Trenton Jenkins (SCO) win by forfeit

285; Ryan Bickel win by forfeit

106; Joey Canseco (SCO) win by forfeit

Match #3 Round 3

Chadron bye against Bennett County 0-0

Match #4 Consolation Bracket

Mitchell 48, Chadron 26

126; Cutter Beaver (MIT) 1:21 fall over Fia Rasmussen

132; Hadley Markowski (MIT) win by forfeit

138; Santiago Castillo (MIT) win by forfeit

145; Kadin Perez (MIT) win by forfeit

152; Daniel Wellnitz 18-3 tech fall over Devon Engledon (MIT)

160; Rhett Cullers win by forfeit

170; Sawyer Haag 3-1 decision over Cael Peters (MIT)

182; Kade Waggener 57-second fall over Austin Worth (MIT)

195; Double Forfeit

220; Jeremiah Coley (MIT) win by forfeit

285; Nathan Coley (MIT) 4:38 fall over Ryan Bickel Fall 4:38

106; Ace Hobbs (MIT) win by forfeit

113; Thomas Hughson (MIT) 2:54 fall over Uzziah Schwartz

120; Braden Underwood 4:42 fall over Jerrett Fear (MIT)

Match #5 7th Place Match

Alliance 40, Chadron 30

132; Jaxon Minnick (ALL) win by forfeit

138; Zane Stoike (ALL) win by forfeit

145; Asa Johnson (ALL) win by forfeit

152; Daniel Wellnitz win by forfeit

160; Philip Halstead (ALL) 11-1 major decision over Rhett Cullers

170; Sawyer Haag win by forfeit

182; Kade Waggener win by forfeit

195; Double Forfeit

220; Matthias Benzel (ALL) win by forfeit

285; Ryan Bickel win by forfeit

106; Double Forfeit

113; Tory Picket Pin (ALL) 47-second fall over Uzziah Schwartz

120; Braden Underwood 1:08 fall over Tyler Cotton (ALL)

126; Benjamin Cassatt-Reina (ALL) 1:16 fall over Fia Rasmussen

