Three wrestlers go undefeated at home

Kade Waggener, Sawyer Haag and Braden Underwood all went 4-0 in their matches last Friday when Chadron hosted their dual tournament. The trio weren’t the only ones who had strong showings, as Daniel Wellnitz and Ryan Bickel went 3-1.

“The other members of the team wrestled well but ran into some tough competition,” Coach Jamie Slingsby stated. “Having that tough competition at this time of the season will be great to prepare us for districts in two weeks.”

Slingsby also expressed his appreciation to those who helped get ready for the tournament, which was hosted at both the high school and middle school gymnasiums. “Wrestling at home is always nice but what most people do not realize how much planning and work is involved. We are fortunate to be able to use the college mats to allow us to host more teams. Also having matches in both gyms required more table workers and set up. Our AD, Mr. Pope and Head of Maintenance, Josh Stadler, are great people to have when it comes to organization and setting up for a tournament.”