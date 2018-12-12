Sophomore Cole Thurness was voted by his teammates as the Most Valuable Player on the Chadron State College football team this fall. He also was selected as the Outstanding Special Teams Player.
A graduate of Thomas More High in Rapid City, Thurness was an inside receiver and led the Eagles in pass receiving with 46 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He also was on the kick-coverage units and made 13 tackles, 12 of them unassisted, and caused a fumble.
The Most Valuable Offensive Player award went to senior tailback Kevin Coy, who led the Eagles in rushing with 962 yards and scoring with 15 touchdowns and a two-point conversion for 92 points. Among Coy’s highlights was a 97-yard touchdown run for the longest play from scrimmage in Chadron State history. He also earned Academic All-Region. He’s from Davenport, Fla.
The MVP on defense is senior linebacker Keenan Johnson of Chadron. He was credited with 103 tackles this fall to lead the Eagles in tackles for the third consecutive year. Fifty of the tackles were solos. He also had five quarterback sacks, 9.5 tackles for a minus 45 yards, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, blocked a kick and broke up three passes.
Senior defensive end Kyle Temple of Norfolk was another award recipient announced at the team’s recent banquet. He received the Don Beebe Most Inspirational Player plaque.
The Outstanding Service Team awards went to lineman Joel Carpenter of Sturgis, S.D., on defense and wide receiver Jahani Wright of Miami, Fla., on offense.