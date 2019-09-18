The Chadron Cardinals girls’ golfers began their week at their annual home invite on Tuesday, Sept. 10, but didn’t receive much of a home-course advantage as the meet was set back and limited to nine holes due to rain and lightning delays.
Later in the week, at the Western Conference Tournament at Mitchell’s Scenic Knolls Golf Course, Thursday, Chadron finished fifth of six teams.
After the weather disrupted the Chadron meet, the girls were finally able to complete nine-holes on a soggy Ridgeview Golf Course. Scottsbluff took top honors with a team score of 168 and placed three golfers at the top of the individual standings led by Anna Kelley, who defeated teammate Emily Kryznowski in a one-hole playoff after both carded 40.
Chadron’s Maddie Pelton placed fourth at the meet with a score of 43. The Cardinals shot a combined score of 225. Behind Pelton was Elizabeth Harrison and Jackson Smith, each with a score of 60. Maralee Rischling scored 62 and Raeleigh Bridges carded 69.
Chadron Girls’ Golf Head Coach C.J. Bach called Thursday a “tough day” for the Cardinals who finished ahead of only Alliance at the Western Conference Meet in Mitchell.
Winds were high at the meet, but a team score of 342 earned Gering their third-straight Western Conference championship. Individually, the meet was won by Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer who carded 78.
Pelton led the Cardinals but was unable to crack the top ten at the meet after shooting 104. Behind her was Harrison with a score of 133, Rischling with 135, Bridges at 136, and Jackson with 154.
On Tuesday the Cardinals traveled to Monument Shadows in Gering, but results were not available by time of print. Their next meet won’t be until they travel to Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala Tuesday, Sept. 24.