Travis Romsa is AFCA All-American

Chadron State College senior offensive lineman Travis Romsa is one of 25 NCAA Division II players named to the 2018 American Football Coaches Association All-America First-Team last week.
The honor is one of the highest a college player can receive. Just one player per team is placed on the all-star unit while filling the 25 first-team slots. Romsa is the seventh player to represent the Eagles on the AFCA All-American teams. All of them have been since 2001.
"I'm extremely proud of Travis's All-America honor," said CSC Head Coach Jay Long. "He came a long ways from Wyoming Class 2A football to become one of the best Eagles to ever play the game. He's a great example of what hard work will do."
A native of Burns, Wyo., capped an incredible career while starting three years at tackle--the first year on the right side and the last two on the left side. He was voted by his teammates as the Eagles’ Offensive MVP as a sophomore and earned All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First-Team the past two seasons.
With Romsa leading the way, the 2018 Chadron State offensive line that finished among the top three in the RMAC in fewest in sacks allowed for the sixth straight season. According to Long, Romsa was not responsible for single quarterback sack this fall.
In addition, the CSC offense he helped lead averaged 467.5 yards a game, the second highest figure in school history.
Romsa is the eighth All-American since Long's tenure as head coach began in 2012 and is the third First-Team All-America offensive lineman under Long's tutelage. Long’s two previous proteges in the trenches are Garrett Gilkey in 2012 and Mike Lorenzo in 2014.
Lorenzo, who played guard, also was an AFCA selection his senior year. The Eagles’ other AFCA All-Americans are Jeremy Eardley, center in 2001; Marvin Jackson, cornerback in 2002; Danny Woodhead, running back in 2006; Travis Atter, placekicker in 2008; and Kevin Berg, punter in 2009.
Players from two more RMAC teams were placed on this year’s AFCA team. They are defensive end Michael Wristen of Colorado State-Pueblo and punter Josh Carlson of Dixie State.
Sioux Falls running back Gabriel Watson is the Offensive Player of the Year and Angelo State defensive end Markus Jones is the Defensive Player of the Year.