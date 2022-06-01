Trio of ex-Cardinals play well in all-star game

All three of the former Chadron High players who were tabbed for the Panhandle Prep Boys’ All-Star Game in Gering last Friday night scored in double figures, and one of them, Justus Alcorn, was named the Most Valuable Player after his Red team won 100-85.

Alcorn scored a game-high 20 points, but his Cardinals’ teammate, Gaurav Chima, tried to keep things close while pouring in 19 points. Chima and another recent Chadron High grad, Collin Brennan, who tallied 11 points, played for the Blue team.

The Reds led all the way and widened the game throughout the first three periods. The score was 32-26 at the end of the opening quarter, 53-41 at halftime and 77-61 after three quarters. The Blues had a 24-23 advantage in the final frame.

Alcorn said it definitely felt different to be playing against Chima and Brennan, but called it fun.

The Red team had some other high scorers. Sidney guard Sawyer Dickman hit for 19 points and Scottsbluff forward Tyler Harre scored 18. Mason Nichols of Bridgeport added 11, but no one else had more than five for the winners.

Alcorn’s career high during his two years with the Cardinals was 33 at Sidney last Jan. 28. He’d also scored 26 against Gering and 21 versus Alliance earlier that month.

Chima’s 19 points are the second high during his career. He poured in 28 against Mitchell in the third game of his junior season. He also finished with 17 twice that year. He scored a high of 18 against Bridgeport and also had 16 against Gering this past season.

Chima’s total in the all-star game came on three 3-pointers, three mid-range jumpers and a pair of layups.

Others scoring in double figures for the Blue team were Kade Preuit of Wheatland, Wyo., with 17, Liam Kostman of Hyannis with 14, Brennan with his 11 and Ben Sauer of Bayard with 10.

Brennan, who missed several games during his prep career because of injuries, scored 16 of his team’s 34 points in Chadron’s final game of the 2020-21 season against Mitchell after hitting for 15 earlier in the year against Gering. His high in ’21-’22 was 15 against Rapid City Christian.

The Red team also won the Panhandle Prep girls’ game. The score was 89-85, with the winners outscoring the Blues 31-21 in the fourth period. The Reds led 41-40 at halftime, but the Blues were ahead 64-58 after three quarters.

The game’s MVP, Reece Halley of Torrington, scored 17 of her game-high 22 points in the final stanza. Another recent Torrington grad, Sierra Allen, finished with 20 points, 16 of them in the first three quarters.

The only other double-digit scorer for the winners was Rylee Jo Ward of Burns, Wyo., with 11.

The Blue team was paced by Scottsbluff all-stater Mariyah Avila with 21 points. Kailey Klein of Sioux County added 13 to finish the only other double-figure scorer for her team.

