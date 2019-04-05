Chadron’s True Thorne has been active in Cardinal athletics her entire high school career. In any given year she’s played basketball and volleyball; this year she ran cross country for the first time, and in the spring she competes as a thrower for the track and field team.
A role player in nearly every sport, her time to shine doesn’t typically come around until she begins throwing in the spring. But just because she may not get many player of the week nominations through the fall and winter doesn’t mean she’s not a key member of those teams.
You begin to get a sense of Thorne’s value to the Cardinals in the way her coaches speak about her. She’s the kind of athlete coaches dream of: upbeat and positive, and ready to take on whatever role she’s given, even when it doesn’t put her in the limelight.
“A team of Trues would be like a dream job,” Chadron Throwers Coach Clete Budler says. “It would be. They’re going to work, work, work and have fun; and it makes (coaching) enjoyable, it really does.”
To those outside of Chadron High School Thorne may be a role player best known for her sixth- place finish in the discus at the State Championships last track season. But within the halls of CHS, Thorne is one of Chadron’s most celebrated leaders, both in the locker room and out of it.
“She’s always been a leader,” Head Track Coach Blakelee Hoffman, who’s also coached Thorne in volleyball, says, “even when she was in my sixth-grade class years ago. She was kind of the one student who took it upon herself to be the speaker for the whole group, to be the leader.
“It’s no different in volleyball or basketball,” Hoffman says. “It doesn’t matter where we are: on the bus, in the gym warming up - she’s just a natural leader and the kids look up to her. That’s probably the best part about her being a leader is the kids really like her, they look up to her, they respect her.
Budler also has high praise for Thorne, saying he can sum up how he feels about her using an experience from a recent track practice.
Budler says Thorne asked him if she could work with some of the younger throwers and he obliged. Thorne’s work with them impressed Budler so much he later remarked to his wife that he believed Thorne could coach at any high school, right now.
“I went over and observed one of my athletes - and I almost get emotional about it - coaching my other athletes and I could be 100 percent hands off because she’s saying the right things, she’s (demonstrating) the right things. That’s how I feel about her. She’s very dear and she’s an easy coach, she’s easy to work with.”
“There’s nothing that makes me happier than being able to help my teammates,” Thorne says. “In throwing, if I can have one-on-one time with a few of them - work on their footwork and release - just get everything flowing. That makes me so happy. Being able to watch them in competition and check up on their stats - making sure everyone is on track - I take great joy in it.”
Thorne’s mother, Melissa Churchill, says Thorne loves to do good and possesses a maturity that is rare for someone her age.
In basketball, Thorne says she realized during her junior year that she was at a crossroads. As one of the older players, Head Coach Jonn McClain started her at the beginning of the season but as it went along, it wasn’t working out and she lost her spot.
At first, Churchill was surprised that her daughter wasn’t affected by no longer being a starter.
“I said to her, ‘doesn’t it bother you not being a starter,’ (and she said) ‘No. I have an important part. My coach puts me where he thinks he needs me and when I’m in there I play my hardest and try to get it right; and when I’m not in I try to support everybody that’s out there,’” Churchill says.
“I didn’t get it at the beginning of last year,” Churchill says, “by the end of the year I got it. This was where she needed to be.”
“I had to make a decision that I was either going to support my team or I was going to get down on myself and pity myself,” Thorne says. “Ultimately I chose my team because they’re the most important thing in the game. It’s not about me, it’s about a team and its whole self.”
Similarly, True says she may not have been a premier volleyball player but one thing she knew she could do was have a positive attitude, help out in practices and support her team in any way she could.
Determined and eager to help others, Thorne is a strong proponent of positivity, a trait she’s earned through overcoming adversity.
“I have to be positive because yes, I may have hearing loss, but it’s not that big of a barrier for me if I can communicate with people and tell them so they can work with me,” Thorne says.
Thorne was in the second grade when her mother says they discovered she had a hearing problem.
The family was living in Wyoming at the time and Thorne’s teacher began to suspect she was having difficulty hearing. Churchill says an audiologist tested Thorne, placing her in a booth where he then recited words for her to repeat back to him.
“Out of 200 (words), she maybe got 10,” Churchill says.
According to Thorne her right ear is the most affected. In noisy conditions she has just 32 percent hearing on that side; on the left, just 44 percent.
“There are some times in my day when I’m like ‘I’m done with this; I’m done with everyone,’” Thorne says. “I kind of catch myself every time and I say, ‘alright, you’re maybe having a bad day but that doesn’t mean you can take it out on everyone else. It’s your problem, you need to deal with it and focus on other things.’ I try to keep it positive because that’s the only way I’ll be able to go through my day successfully. If I have a negative attitude how am I supposed to succeed in any of my classes?”
Both Thorne and her mother believe her hearing loss has helped shape her into the person, and leader, she is today. Through her adversity Thorne has learned to advocate for herself.
“The only person that knows I can’t hear is me,” Thorne says. “If I’m in class and a teacher is talking and I can’t hear them, they don’t know that. If I don’t (advocate) I’m donezo.”
Churchill says she believes her daughter would be a different person had she grown up without the hearing loss.
“She’s a great friend and loves with her whole heart,” Churchill says of Thorne. “She’s different, she’s an old soul.
“I think that (her hearing loss) has been a blessing for her and I know that probably sounds strange,” Churchill says. “But it has made her a good person.”
Churchill says Thorne’s hearing loss shouldn’t get any worse, but it will never be any better. The family has looked into cochlear implants in the past, but doctors have said they wouldn’t suggest it.
Thorne manages in different ways. When she was younger her teachers would use a small microphone that connected to an FM receiver that sent the audio directly to her hearing aids.
When a younger child in the district also needed the system, Thorne gave it up, believing she would be fine without it.
She says that decision ultimately backfired, but she’s since been able to obtain a speaker, which coupled with a microphone helps her to hear her teachers clearly.
On the court or on the field Thorne tries to maintain direct eye contact when communicating with her coaches and also uses hand signals.
For Budler, who uses hand signals with all his throwers, the system works well with the added advantage that Thorne is more in-tune with the non-verbal communication.
Track and field has been Thorne’s best sport in high school, and Budler believes that she’s gained self-confidence through throwing. Thorne agrees.
“It was the first sport that clicked for me,” she says. “I just feel so comfortable in my state when I’m there and I can just focus on me. The only person I can hold accountable is myself so it’s really helped me in that sense.
“I like how much pressure I can put on myself because it’s my throw and I can focus on me the entire time. It’s taught me a lot and it’s given me so much more confidence. I couldn’t ask for a better coach or a better team.”
Thorne has been eager to succeed in her senior season in part due to her top 10 finish in a very competitive field at the State Track and Field Meet.
“After I threw and got sixth (in discus) I thought I actually have a chance in this field,” Thorne says. “Before I had no confidence in myself and after, it showed me there was a definite chance I could move on with (throwing).”
“After State last year I told her ‘to me you’re successful, period. If you never hit that throw you had at State again, it’s irrelevant,’” Budler says.
Thorne’s discus throw at State went 126 feet, 8 inches, a personal record for her. And while she’s eager to succeed in her senior year, her success to this point has already paved her path to the next level.
Thorne has committed to South Dakota State University, in Brookings, South Dakota, where she’ll throw for the Jackrabbits.
“I’m so excited,” she says. “I never ever thought this would even be possible for me because I was considered to not be an extraordinary athlete. I’m so happy that I’m even getting this opportunity.”
Thorne says while she’s at SDSU she’ll major in history education and minor in special education.
For Thorne, her teachers have made the same lasting impression on her as she has on them.
“If there’s one thing I want in my life it’s to have the relationships that I have with my teachers right now. To be able to help students the way they do would be a complete accomplishment for me,” Thorne says.
In May, when Thorne graduates from CHS, she won’t soon be forgotten.
“Kids always ask me after they graduate, ‘do you miss me?,’ Budler, who has coached high school athletics for 32 years says. “I’ve always said there’s one student I miss, a young man from out in Idaho that truly I miss - he babysat our kids; he’s the epitome of what a young man should be - and I will miss True. I will really miss True. It will be a tough one.”