Turnovers, big push give Mitchell win over Cardinals

The Mitchell Tigers recovered a Chadron fumble and intercepted four passes Friday night while stopping the Cardinals 28-14 in a battle of previously undefeated teams in Chadron.

Mitchell scored on drives of only 15 and 18 yards following two of the turnovers it claimed, but also had a 12-play, 90-yard scoring march while taking a 21-7 halftime lead.

Playing mostly straight-ahead, power football behind a large and mobile line, the Tigers also scored on a 10-play, 77-yard drive with five minutes left in the fourth quarter to go ahead 28-7. That touchdown was scored on a 26-yard run by Santiago Castillo, who also kicked all four extra points he attempted.

Chadron responded by scoring on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Broc Berry to Malachi Swallow with 3:12 remaining in the game. The Cardinals’ first touchdown came with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter on a 56-yard pass from Berry to Seth Gaswick, who got behind the Mitchell secondary and caught a perfectly thrown pass from Berry.

That TD tied the score at 7-7, but Mitchell scored twice in the final 4:13 of the second quarter to grab the momentum.

Mitchell’s first and third TDs came on one-yard plunges by Hayden Umble. Desmond Smith caught Cael Peters’s 26-yard pass for the Tigers’ second TD. It was the only pass Mitchell completed for positive yardage.

The Tigers finished with 350 total yards; Chadron with 253.

Some huge plays late in the third quarter and early in the fourth helped decide the outcome. After Mitchell had driven nearly the length of the field, mostly on long runs by Peters and Umble, before having a touchdown wiped out by a holding call. Gaswick intercepted a Peters’ pass, giving the Cardinals possession at their own 17.

Passes of 14 and eight yards from Berry to Xander Provance, runs of 17 and seven yards by Quinn Bailey and a pass interference penalty against the Tigers, helped give Chadron possession of the ball at the Mitchell 14 as the third quarter ended.

On the second play of the fourth frame, Berry was sacked for an 11-yard loss by, among others, Austin Worth. Confronted with fourth down and 18 at the visitors’ 23, Berry’s desperation pass was picked off by lanky Tyler Jackson. Mitchell then proceeded to go 77 yards in 10 plays with Santiago racing around left end for the final 26 yards to the end zone to clinch the outcome

Behind what Chadron Coach Mike Lecher called “a big strong line,” Umble rushed for 171 yards and Peters for 127, both on 23 carries.

Quinn Bailey led the Cardinals on the ground with 12 carries for 85 yards.

After completing 20 of 24 passes while winning their first two games, the Cardinals’ passing wasn’t as crisp against the Tigers. Jackson, who is 6-4, 190 pounds, intercepted two of Chadron’s aerials. Umble and Adriane Garza each picked off one.

While watching film of Mitchell’s wins over Wheatland and Torrington, Lecher said he anticipated the Cardinals would have difficulty matching up against the Tigers’ lines on both sides of the ball.

“They have more size and experience than we have,” Lecher said. “You have to give them credit. And, both Peters and Umble are powerful runners. They’re a good team.”

Mitchell’s line leaders include seniors Riley Murphy, 5-10, 225, and Tucker Thomas, 6-5, 235; junior Jeremiah Coley, 6-3, 275; and sophomore Jackson Jenkins, 6-2 250.

Chadron lost one of its starting linemen early in the game, when center-defensive end Henry Kennell suffered a dislocated shoulder. His loss necessitated moving tackle Owen Wess to center and inserting senior Chase Olsen at tackle.

Mitchell is now 3-0 and Chadron is 2-1.

; ; Mit.; Chad.

First Downs; 23; 15

Total Net Yards; 350; 253

Rushes, Yards; 53-326; 23-98

Passing Yards; 24; 155

Passing; 2-4-1; 9-22-4

Punts, Average; 2-33.5; 1-41.0

Fumbles, Lost; 2-1; 2-1

Penalties, Yards; 10-100; 7-60

Mitchell 7 14 0 7 ----28

Chadron 7 0 0 7 -----14

Mit—Hayden Umble 1 run (Santiago Castillo kick)

Chad—Seth Gaswick 56 pass from Broc Berry (Gaswick kick)

Mit—Desmond Smith 26 pass from Cael Peters (Castillo kick)

Mit—Umble 1 run (Castillo kick)

Mit—Castillo 26 run (Castillo kick)

Chad—Malaki Swallow 30 pass from Berry (Gaswick kick)

Rushing: Mit—Hayden Umble 23-171; Cael Peters 23-127; Santiago Castillo 5-34. Chad—Quinn Bailey 12-85; Malachi Swallow 4-20; Broc Berry 7-minus 7.

Passing: Mit.—Cael Peters 2-4-1, 22 yards, 1 TD. Chad—Broc Berry 9-21-4, 155 yards, 2 TDs; Seth Gaswick 0-1-0.

Receiving: Mit—Desmond Smith 2-26, 1 TD; Adriane Garza 1-minus 4. Chad—Malachi Swallow 3-73, 1 TD; Seth Gaswick 1-56, 1 TD; Xander Provance 2-26; Caden Buskirk, 1-9; Qiunn Bailey 2-minus 9.

Tackles: Mit—Cael Peters 4-4, 8; Santiago Castillo 4-2, 6; Riley Murphy 2-5, 7; Hayden Umble 3-1, 4; Austin Worth 2-2, 4. Chad—Seth Gaswick 7-10, 17; Blake Rhembrandt 3-6, 9; Xander Provance 2-8, 10; Caden Buskirk 0-12, 12; Gage Wild 1-9, 10; Quinn Bailey 2-6, 8.