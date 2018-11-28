Too many turnovers and fouls hampered the Chadron State College women’s basketball team as it fell to Nebraska-Kearney 72-52 and Fort Hays State 89-59 at the Lopers’ Crossover Classic last weekend.
The Eagles had 24 turnovers compared to Kearney’s 14 in the first game on Saturday while CSC gave up the ball before taking a shot 28 times compared to Fort Hays’ 13 on Sunday.
Both foes used the turnover differential to their advantage. The Lopers had a 29-15 margin in points scored off turnovers and the Tigers posted a 33-15 bulge.
The difference in foul calls also proved significant. The Eagles were whistled for 26 and Kearney for 15 in the first game, helping the Lopers outscore CSC 25-10 from the free throw line. In the second game, the Eagles were called for 27 fouls; Fort Hays for 12. The Kansas team went 31 of 38 at the charity stripe and CSC seven of nine.
The Eagles shot the ball acceptably in both games. They were 20 of 55 for 36.4 percent vs. Kearney and 26-54 for 48.1 percent against Fort Hays. However, CSC’s good shooting on Sunday did not carry over from behind the arc, where it was zero of eight. Fort Hays was eight of 25.
Chadron State had two 3-pointers against Kearney, both by Taryn Foxen, the team’s leading scorer with 14 points. Center Savannah Weidauer added 11.
The Lopers were led by Kelsey Sanger, a 5-8 sophomore, with 19 points. Shiloh McCool, a 5-11 freshman, added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Foxen scored 12 points and both McKenna McClintic and Angelique Gall 10 against Fort Hays. Lanie Page, a 6-3 junior, tallied 16 points and Tatyana Legette, a 5-10 senior, 14 to lead the Tigers, now 5-0 and ranked No. 11 entering the game.
The Eagles kept pace in rebounding in both games. They grabbed 40, one more than Kearney, in the first game and pulled down 33, just one fewer than Fort Hays, in the second tilt.
Nebraska-Kearney 72, Chadron State 52
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 14, Savannah Weidauer 11, Jori Peters 6, Angelique Gall 5, Haley Urbatsch 5, Kenzie Brennan 4, McKenna McClintic 3, Rachel Henkle 2, Jessica Lovitt 2. Totals: 20-55 (2-4) 10-15 52 points, 40 rebounds, 24 turnovers.
Nebraska-Kearney--Kelsey Sanger 19, Shiloh McCool 13, Jaymie Bermbeck 9, Klaire Kirsch 9, Adreon Bell 8, Brooke Carlson 7, Shelby Megyeri 2, Elisa Backes 2, Aspen Jansa 2, Maegan Holt 1. Totals: 22-55 (3-11) 25-37 72 points, 39 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State 13 11 11 17 ---52
Nebraska-Kearney 14 19 21 18 ---72
Fort Hays State 89, Chadron State 59
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 12, Savannah Weidauer 10, Angelique Gall 10, McKenna McClintic 8, Jori Peters 7, Jessica Lovitt 4, Kenzie Brennan 2, Brook Jamison 2, Rebecca Stevenson 2, Haley Urbatsh 1, Brittni McCully 1. Totals: 36-54 (0-8) 7-9 59 points, 33 rebounds, 28 turnovers.
Fort Hays State--Lanie Page 16, Tatyana Legette 14, Kacey Kennett 10, Carly Heim 8, Belle Barbieri 8, Madison Mittie 8, Whitney Randall 8, Hailey Walker 5, Taylor Rolfs 5, Whitney Clampitt 3, Cydney Bergmann 2, Kyleigh Kasper 2. Totals: 25-61 (8-25) 31-38 89 points, 34 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State 10 12 22 15 ---59
Fort Hays State 18 18 25 28 ---89