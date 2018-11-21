It was a rough weekend for the Chadron State College women’s basketball team during a pair of non-conference games in the Chicoine Center.
After losing 67-59 on Friday night to Montana State-Billings but playing competitively, the University of Sioux Falls Cougars overwhelmed the Eagles 90-44 on Saturday night.
Turnovers were a major problem. The Eagles committed 28 of them in the first game and 30 in the second. The opponents combined for 29.
“We had too many turnovers and didn’t execute the offense,” Coach Janet Raymer said following the Saturday night contest. “We’ve got to limit our turnovers so we’ll have more opportunities to score. Some of our players are trying to make too much happen instead of letting the offense work. We can’t stop fighting and we’ve got to try getting better.”
The Eagles had some bright spots. The Yellowjackets led 20-11 after the first period in the opener, but Angelique Gall, a 5-10 freshman, sank five of six field goal shots and four of five free throws for 14 of the Eagles’ 22 points that cut the halftime deficit to 37-33.
Chadron State also scored nine of the first 11 points in the second half to go ahead 42-39. McKenna McClintic tallied five of the points on a trey and a layup. However, it was nearly six minutes before the Eagles scored another field goal and the Montana team had gone on a 19-1 run to lead 60-43.
With sophomore Taryn Foxen leading the way, the Eagles also had a spurt early in the fourth quarter that trimmed the Billings lead to six points twice. But the hosts didn’t score in the final 2 ½ minutes.
Gall was the game’s top scorer with 16 points while Foxen added 13 for the Eagles. Four Yellowjackets reached double figures, led by a pair of 5-11 juniors, Taylor Cunningham and Janessa Williams, with 15 apiece.
The field goal percentages were similar. Billings was 21 of 59 for 35.6 percent and the Eagles 23 of 57 for 40.4 percent, but the visitors sank eight of 22 3-pointers and CSC just one of six. Despite their 28 turnovers compared to Billings’ 17, the Eagles’ 46 to 29 rebounding bulge helped keep them in the game.
CSC’s rebounding was a team effort. No one had more than five but nine had at least three.
Saturday night, Sioux Falls lived up to its billing as the preseason favorite in the Northern Sun Conference. The Cougars outscored the Eagles in each quarter, topped by a 25-5 margin in the fourth.
Sioux Falls shot 57 percent (33-58) from the field, including 11 of 26 from long distance. The South Dakotans also limited their turnovers to a dozen and were credited with 14 steals.
Twelve Cougars scored, led by 14 apiece by Kaely Hummel and Lauren Sanders and 13 by Krystal Carlson. They combined to sink 15 of 22 field goal shots. Three teammates each added nine points on nine of 14 shooting.
McClintic was the Eagles’ pacesetter. The junior from Burwell was six of 10 from the field, made her only triple and meshed all three of her free throws. She also shared game-high rebounding honors with six. Foxen added eight points and Gall had six points and rebounds.
MSU-Billings 67, Chadron State 59
Mont. State-Billings--Taylor Cunningham 15, Janessa Williams 15, Hannah Collins 11, Jeanann Lemilin 10, Brina Hull 8, Vanessa Stavish 4, Taylor Edwards 3, Emily St. John 1. Totals: 21-59 (8-22) 17-21 67 points, 29 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Chadron State--Angelique Gall 16, Taryn Foxen 13, McKenna McClintic 6, Rebecca Stevenson 6, Brittni McCully 4, Jessica Harvey 4, Jessica Lovitt 4, Savannah Weidauer 4, Jori Peters 2. Totals: 23-57 (1-6) 12-18 59 points, 46 rebounds, 28 turnovers.
MSU-Billings 20 17 23 7 ---67
Chadron State 11 22 14 12 ---59
Sioux Falls 90, Chadron State 40
Sioux Falls--Kaely Hummel 14, Lauren Saunders 14, Krystal Carlson 13, Anna Goodhope 9, Jasmine Harris 9, Gloria Mulumbo 9, Jessie Geer 8, Mariah Szymanski 4, Lexi Saugstad 4, Andi Mataloni 3, Amanda Dagostino 2, Abby Slater 1, Totals: 33-58 (11-26) 13-19 90 points, 28 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Chadron State--McKenna McClintic 16, Taryn Foxen 8, Angelique Gall 6, Jessica Lovitt 4, Kenzie Brennan 4, Tatum Peterson 3, Rebecca Stevenson 2, Brittni McCully 1. Totals: 14-44 (2-7) 14-20 44 points, 30 rebounds, 30 turnovers.
Sioux Falls 17 19 29 25 ---90
Chadron State 10 14 15 5 ---44