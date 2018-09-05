By the time the final whistle had blown at the rivalry game between Chadron and Alliance this past Friday, the home-team Cardinals had turned the ball over, be it fumble, interception, or turnover-on-downs, during over half of their possessions.
Three fumbles, three interceptions and two turnover-on-downs was the final count for Chadron, who otherwise matched up well with their rival Bulldogs.
“I was happy with the effort from the boys tonight, when two teams are even, and we were pretty even with (Alliance) you can’t have turnovers and some untimely penalties,” Chadron Coach Mike Lecher says. “I know they had some turnovers also, but (ours were) too many possessions to give away in a two-score game.”
Alliance’s ball protection wasn’t much better as they fumbled the ball five times, four of which they lost. They also turned the ball over on downs once and quarterback Trevor DuBray was intercepted once.
Chadron was able to convert one of those turnovers, a fumble forced by Chadron sophomore Aiden Vaughn who knocked the ball loose from the grasp of DuBray on a sack.
The fumble recovery by the Cardinals’ Dan Dunbar, plus a personal foul for facemasking assessed to Alliance, set up the Cardinals sixth and only scoring possession at the Alliance seven yard line.
The bulldogs were able to hold the Cards to fourth-down on the two yard line, but Chadron’s Clark Riesen scampered into the endzone with less than thirty-seconds left in the half, bringing the score to 6-0 after the two-point-conversion failed.
Alliance’s first possession of the second half would drive all the way to the Cardinals one yard line, but only net the Bulldogs three when they were forced to punt. On the ensuing kickoff Chadron’s Jake Lemmon fumbled, turning it back over to the Bulldogs who would then turn the ball over to the Cardinals three plays later when another Vaughn sack resulted in a loose ball.
The comedy of turnovers would continue, this time not from a misplaced ball but with a Chadron drive that failed to convert on a fourth-and-thirteen attempt.
Alliance would capitalize on that turnover with an over 70 yard drive that culminated in an 11-yard TD run by Bulldog Erik Folkert, giving them the only lead they’d need in the game.
Alliance would later make it 17-6 when Kysen Harris broke away for a 73-yard rushing touchdown with about 10 minutes left in the game.
Throughout the game Chadron had difficulty converting on third and fourth downs. “We weren’t in down-and-distances where we felt comfortable in the play calling,” Lecher says, “We, as coaches will get better as the season goes on. There’s a lot of plays we’d like to call but we’re not quite experienced enough to call yet.”
The Chadron offense was held in check by the Bulldogs much of the night, resulting in only 170 yards, only 50 of which came on the ground, a far-cry from the team’s game with Gordon-Rushville the previous week.
Alliance’s Harris led all runners with 158 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback DuBray completed 10 of 15 passes for 140 yards and was picked off once, while Chadron’s Trevor Berry completed 17 of 34 attempts for 120 yards and was picked off three times.
The Cardinals travel to Valentine this Friday to face the 1-1 Badgers who are coming off a 20-0 loss to Ogallala. The teams last met in September of 2015 when the Badgers defeated the Cardinals 35-32.
All. Chad.
First Downs 14 7
Total Net Yards 306 170
Rushes, Yards 41-175 17-50
Passing Yards 141 120
Passing 12-17-1 17-32-3
Return Yards 18 92
Fumbles, Lost 5-4 3-3
Penalties, Yards 10-100 10-85
Alliance 0 0 10 7 ----17
Chadron 0 6 0 0 ----6
Chad—Clark Riesen 2 run (pass failed)
All—Crayten Cyza 19 field goal
All—Erik Folkert 11 run (Cyza kick)
All—Kysen Harris 73 yards (Cyza good)
Rushing: All—Kysen Harris 26-158, Erik Folchert 10-37, Trevor DuBray 5-minus 30. Chad—Clark Riesen 9-36, Jake Lemmon 3-11, Dan Dunbar 3-2, Curt Bruhn 2-1.
Passing: All—Trevor DuBray 10-15-1, 140 yards; Kysen Harris 1-1-0 1 yard; Reece Jensen 1-1-0, 0 yards. Chad—Trevor Berry 17-32-1, 120 yards.
Receiving: All—Reece Jensen 4-85, Chandler Stinson 5-31, Mason Hiemstra 2-17, Kysen Harris 1-8. Chadron—Jake Lemmon 6-65, Dan Dunbar 3-18, Luke Tiensvold 2-17, Colton Olson 2-14, Clark Riesen 3-6.
Tackles: Chad—Clark Riesen 8-7, 15; Curt Bruhn 6-3, 9; Aiden Vaughn 4-1, 5; Dawson Reitz 3-1, 4; PJ Ngoi 1-4, 5; Lance Cattin 2-2, 4.