Twins have been good for Cardinals

Makinley and Micaiah Fuller are at least the third set of twins in Chadron High annals who have been instrumental in helping the Cardinals fly high.

In the mid-1950s, Donnie and Ronnie Jones were standouts in both football and basketball. Donnie played guard and Ronnie was the quarterback on 1955 football team that had an 8-1 record and the 1956 team that went 9-0 and shares first place with West Point in the Class B state rankings in the late Jerry Mather’s book, “Nebraska High School Sports,” printed in 1980.

The Jones twins also were back court starters on the Cardinals’ basketball teams that were among the four Class B state tournament qualifiers in 1956 and ’57. The latter team finished with a 22-2 record.

More recently, Ashlea and Bailee Kerr were standouts on the Chadron High basketball teams that won at least 21 games and qualified for the state tournament three years in a row before they graduated 2014. Both 6-footers, they combined to score 2,277 points and grab 1,263 rebounds during their careers. Ashlea also was an all-conference volleyball player.

The Jersild twins—Beau and Drew—were scrappy football players for the Cardinals. When they were seniors in the fall of 2017, the Cards had an 8-1 regular season record and gave Wayne everything thing it wanted in a playoff game before winning 30-28.

The Fullers are now turning their attention to basketball and also plan to participate in track and field this spring. Both were members of the Cardinals’ 4x800 relay team that qualified in Class B for the state meet last spring.

Chadron High fans also can look forward to seeing two more sets of twins with lots of athletic promise competing in the near future. Fletcher and Max Stewart and Braden and Bricen Wright were members of the undefeated Chadron 8th grade football team this fall.

While Fletcher is big (6-1, 220 pounds) and Max is small (5-0, 95 pounds), both enjoy football and can hold their own at their positions, fans report. The Wrights are identical. They moved to Chadron about a year ago, and have earned the reputation of being excellent all-around athletes. Stay tuned.