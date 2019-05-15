Two Hemingford seniors will be competing at the State Track and Field Meet for the second year in a row.
Josie Stewart has qualified in three events after winning the 300-meter hurdles and placing second in both the 400 meters and the pole vault at the Class C-9 District Meet in Bayard last Thursday. Casey Lashley will represent the Bobcats in the 110 high hurdles after finishing second in that race at the district meet.
Stewart also ran the 300 hurdles and Lashley also ran the highs at the state meet a year ago.
For the first time in recent memory, Gordon-Rushville did not have anyone qualify for the state meet. Two girls’ relay teams finished second for the Mustangs, but neither time was good enough to earn a trip to Omaha.
Both team races at the district meet were dominated by the Chase County Longhorns from Imperial. The Chase County boys tallied 226.5 points while Kimball was the runner-up with 63 points. The Lady Longhorns scored 212.5 points and Hershey was a distant second with 64 points.
The Hemingford teams almost exactly the same number of points. Led by Stewart, the girls had 39 points and were fifth in the team standings. The boy accumulated 38 pints and were sixth.
The Gordon-Rushville girls managed 27 points to share eighth and ninth places with Bridgeport. The Mustang boys scored eight points and were last in the standings.
The Chase County girls won all 11 of the track events except the two hurdle races and also captured three field events. Stewart edged the Longhorns’ Jerzee Milner by about 1.6 seconds for the top spot in the 300 hurdles.
The Chase County boys came away with the blue ribbon in nine of their events. While Chase County had three boys and four girls who were double winners, the meet’s only triple winner was Chadron State College recruit Brady Kilgore of Kimball. He won both hurdle races and the high jump.
The team scores, state qualifiers and area placings follow (*additional state meet qualifiers):
Girls’ Team scores--1, Chase County, 212.5; 2, Hershey, 64; 3-4, Morrill and Valentine, 44; 5, Hemingford, 39; 6, Bayard, 35; 7, Kimball, 34.5; 8-9, Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville, 27.
100--1, Adelaide Maxwell, CC, 12.85; 2, Taylor Williams, CC, 13.11.
200--1, Adelaide Maxwell, CC, 26.26; 2, Taylor Williams, CC, 27.01; 6, Liz Mayer, Hem, 28.95.
400--1, Mallie McNair, CC, 1:00.75; 2, Josie Stewart, CC, 1:03.7; 4, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:04.90; 6, Jori Stewart, Hem, 1:08.27.
800--1, Mallie McNair, CC, 2:22.74; 2. Larissa Benavides, BP, 2:28.74; *3, Jordan Jablonski, CC, 2:32.60; 6, Faith Brehmer, 2:39.98.
1600--1, Lucy Spady, CC, 5:47.46; 2, Madison Brown, CC, 5:50.36.
3200--1, Lucy Spady, CC, 12:33.33; 2, Caelyn Long, CC, 12:37.01; *3, Bailie Vanarsdell, Hersh, 12:38.39; *4, Jessica Whitebear, Bay, 12:48.09.
100 hurdles--1, Kylie Stuart, Bay, 16.47; 2, Jerzee Milner, CC, 16.92; 5, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 17.71,
300 hurdles--1, Josie Stewart, Hem, 49.34; 2, Jerzee Milner, CC, 50.93; 6, Jori Stewart, Hem, 54.25.
4x100 relay--1, Chase County, 51.29; 2, Hemingford, 54.42; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 56.06.
4x400--1, Chase County, 4:13.38; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 4:25.23.
4x800 relay--1, Chase County, 10:16.36; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 10:56.05.
Shot put--1, Allison Owings, CC, 36- ¼; 2, Ashton Hoffman, Morr, 34-7; 4, Ashley Beguin, G-R, 30-4.
You have free articles remaining.
Discus--1, Allison Owings, CC, 123-8; 2, Ashley Hassett, Hersh, 103-11.
Long jump--1, Ashley Hassett, Hersh, 15-7; 2, Laura Sherrod, Morr, 15-4 ½.
Triple jump--1, Ashley Bubak, CC, 32-5; 2, Laura Sherrod, Morr. 31-11.
High jump--1, Tricia Hank, BP, 4-8; 2, Delaney Love, Hersh, 4-6.
Pole vault--1, Raychel Banks, Hersh, 10-5; 2, Josie Stewart, Hem, 9-6.
Boys Team Standings--1, Chase County, 226.5; 2, Kimball, 63; 3, Morrill, 54; 4, Valentine, 44; 5, Hershey, 42.5; 6, Hemingford, 38; 7, 7, Bridgeport, 45; 8, Bayard, 13; 9, Gordon-Rushville, 8.
100--1, Kadin Vrbas, CC, 11.29; 2, Bo O’Neil, CC, 11.61; 5, Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.84.
200--1, Kadin Vrbas, CC, 22.84; 2, Colten Ballentine, Hersh, 23.68; 5, Casey Lashley, Hem, 24.89.
400--1, Scott Wheeler, CC, 51.60; 2, Blake Lofink, Morr, 52.79; 3, Cedric Maxwell, CC, 53.22; 5, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 56.85.
800--1, Scott Wheeler, CC, 2:04.64; 2, Clay Meeske, CC, 2:10.26.
1600--1, Drake Janssen, Val, 4:47.89; 2, Elias Heubner, Hersh, 4:48.98.
3200--1, Kalen Wallin, CC, 10:30.58; 2, Elias Heubner, Hersh, 10:42.81.
110 hurdles--1, Brady Kilgore, Kim, 15.69; 2, Casey Lashley, Hem, 15.90; *3, Keaton Robb, Morr, 16.04; *4, Evan Fisher, CC, 16.05.
300 hurdles--1, Brady Kilgore, Kim, 41.85; 2, Logan Jussel, CC, 41.99; *3, Keaton Robb, Morr, 42.82; 6, Wiley Rudloff. Hem, 44.43.
4x100 relay--1, Chase County, 44.54; 2, Morrill, 45.61; 3, Hemingford, 46.03.
4x400 relay--1, Chase County, 3:38.20; 2, Hemingford, 3:44.46,
4x800 relay--1, Valentine, 8:50.70; 2, Chase County, 8:59.31; 3, Hemingford, 9:04.31.
Shot put--1, Evan Fisher, CC, 45-10 ½; 2, Corey Travis, Kim, 43-0.
Discus--1, Evan Fisher, CC, 130-5; 2, Mikael Kuhlmann, CC, 117-10; 5, Jake Sellman, 115-0; 6, Kenny Wyland, Hem, 111-6.
Long jump--1, Parker Dillan, 19-5; 2, Keaton Robb, Morr, 19-5.
Triple jump--1, Ken Shelbourn, Val, 40-11; 2, Bennett Bauerle, CC, 40-6 ½.
High jump--1, Brady Kilgore, Kim, 6-1; 2, Casey Clinger, BP, 6-1.
Pole vault--1, Jerry Tarin, Morr, 12-0; 2, Trevor Peterson, CC, 11-6.