Chadron State College football players Kevin Coy Jr. and Micah Scherbarth were announced as part of the Google Cloud Academic All-District® Football team for Super Region 4, in a release from the College Sports Information Directors of America late last week.
Coy, a senior from Davenport, Fla., was the leading rusher and scorer among the eight running backs chosen among the four NCAA Super Regions. With 15 rushing touchdowns, he ranked second in the RMAC and No. 14 nationally, in scoring on the ground.
Scherbarth is a junior from Gordon with a 3.99 GPA in rangeland management. He’s been on the two-deep list at safety all season, playing in nine games, while excelling on the Eagles' special teams. He is credited with four tackles this fall and 18 career game appearances.