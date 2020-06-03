Two Eagles gain All-American nods

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chadron State College track and field student-athletes Naishaun Jernigan and Brodie Roden were named NCAA Division II Indoor All-Americans last week by the national coaches' association for track and field.

Typically, All-America honors are based on performances at NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, however, all student-athletes on the start list for their individual event(s), as well as members of relay teams that qualified are receiving this year's awards.

No distinction was made for first- or second-teams.

Both Jernigan, a true freshman from Springfield, Mass., and Roden, a sophomore from Riverton, Wyo., qualified for their first trips to nationals this year. They travelled to Birmingham, Ala., with Coach Riley Northrup the second week in March for the meet, but it was cancelled because of the Coronavirus Pandemic about 24 hours before competition was to start.

Jernigan made the start list for the triple jump with the No. 13 mark in the nation, at 15.01 meters (49-feet, 3 inches), good for runner-up at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meet. The mark is his career-best and ranks second on the Eagles' all-time chart behind only Isaac Grimes' mark of 51-8 ¼ that earned the Californian second place at the 2019 national championships.