Two Eagles gain All-American nods

Chadron State College track and field student-athletes Naishaun Jernigan and Brodie Roden were named NCAA Division II Indoor All-Americans last week by the national coaches' association for track and field.
Typically, All-America honors are based on performances at NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, however, all student-athletes on the start list for their individual event(s), as well as members of relay teams that qualified are receiving this year's awards.
No distinction was made for first- or second-teams.
Both Jernigan, a true freshman from Springfield, Mass., and Roden, a sophomore from Riverton, Wyo., qualified for their first trips to nationals this year. They travelled to Birmingham, Ala., with Coach Riley Northrup the second week in March for the meet, but it was cancelled because of the Coronavirus Pandemic about 24 hours before competition was to start.
Jernigan made the start list for the triple jump with the No. 13 mark in the nation, at 15.01 meters (49-feet, 3 inches), good for runner-up at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meet. The mark is his career-best and ranks second on the Eagles' all-time chart behind only Isaac Grimes' mark of 51-8 ¼ that earned the Californian second place at the 2019 national championships.
Roden, this year's RMAC Male Track Athlete of the Year, won both the 200 and 400 meters at the conference meet. His winning 400-meter time of 47.93 was the meet record and qualified him for nationals with an altitude-converted time of 47.39 seconds, good for 11th on the list.
Earlier in the season, Roden ran the 200 in 21.59 seconds for the indoor school record.
CSC has been represented on the All-America lists for seven consecutive years now in either indoor or outdoor track and field. Going back to 2011, the Eagles have earned All-American honors nine of the past 10 years in the sport.
This year, a total of 716 All-American honors were handed out to 117 athletes from institutions. The outdoor season was cancelled because of the pandemic.
