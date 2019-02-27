Two Chadron State College wrestlers went undefeated at the NCAA Super Region 6 Championships in Kearney on Saturday and earned berths at the National Championships in Cleveland in two weeks.
Junior Chase Clasen of Moses Lake, Wash., won the 149-pound title and Wade French of Herman, Utah, was the 195-pound winner. Both are juniors.
This is the first time since 2007 that the Eagles have had two regional champions.
“This is the best we have collectively wrestled at a regional since I have been the head coach,” said Brett Hunter, the Eagles’ mentor. “Everyone competed and gave it their all. We’re extremely excited for Chase and Wade; yet, my heart goes out to Brandon (Kile) and Rulon (Taylor). They came close (to qualifying for nationals), but fell a little bit short.”
Both of the Eagles’ regional champions won three decisions.
Clasen is now 17-5 for the season. He initially slipped past Jonathon Trujillo of New Mexico Highlands 7-5, edged Noah Ottum of Colorado School of Mines 3-2 and had a bit more breathing room in the finals, when he stopped Noah Herosillo of Adams State 12-8.
Clasen had defeated both Noahs during duals this season. He had not previously met Trujillo.
French began his march to the title by topping Jacob Feldman of Colorado Mines 5-1, bested Trey Schlender of Nebraska-Kearney 5-2 and won the 197-pound crown by decisioning Khalil Gipson of Adams State 7-3. French also beat Gipson by four points--9-5--when they met on Jan. 4. He had not previously met the other two foes.
French, the National Junior College champion last year while wrestling for Western Wyoming College, will go to the DII showdown with an 18-7 record.
Kile went 2-2 while placing fourth at 133 pounds. He opened the tourney with a 16-13 sudden victory over Jordan Gurrola of San Francisco State, but after splitting his next two matches, lost to Gurrola 5-1 in the match to decide which one of them goes to Cleveland.
A junior from Hastings, Kile lost to eventual 133-pound champion D’andre Brumfield of CSU-Pueblo 8-1 in the semifinals, then pinned Bracken Lovell of Colorado Mesa in 1:47, sending Kile to the third place bout.
Kile finishes his season at 16-13.
Taylor opened his regional bid by decisioning James Romero of Adams State 11-8. During ensuing matches, Taylor fell to Weston Hunt of Colorado Mines 3-1 in sudden victory, Jarrod Hinrichs of UNK 5-3 and Sammy Deseriere of Western Colorado 13-8. The Curtis, Neb., product ends his senior season at 11-8.
Two more Eagles, Chance Karst of Powell, Wyo., at 141 pounds, and Jake Otuafi of Sparks, Nev., won a match.
As anticipated, Nebraska-Kearney won the team title with 121 points, followed by Western Colorado, 110; Adams State, 102.5; Colorado State-Pueblo, 93; Colorado Mines, 87.5; Colorado Mesa, 58.5; San Francisco State, 55.5; Chadron State, 53; Simon Fraser, 29; and New Mexico Highlands, 24.