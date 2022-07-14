Two-Man Tourney at Ridgeview this weekend

Ridgeview Country Club will be hosting its annual Two-Man Tournament this weekend. At last report, there were still two openings in the event, but some changes have been made.

The two-man scramble format over 18 holes will be used again for the first time since 2014. Since then 27 holes have been played and various formats used during the three rounds each day.

The sessions will start at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday this year.

The list of winners of the Championship Flight during the past 33 tournaments follows:

1988—John Heiser and Jim Fisher, Chadron, 132.

1989—Randy Horse and Kevin Donohue, Chadron, 63-69, 132.

1990—Paul Kunzman and Mike Kosmicki, Alliance, 130.

1991—Marty Connealy and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 131.

1992—Tom Simons, Chadron, and Brent Richards, Grand Island, 64-66, 130.

1993—John Heiser, Chadron, and Jim Fisher, Torrington, 66-62, 128.

1994—Dale Engelhaupt, Gering, and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 64-64, 128.

1995—Daryl Tharalson and Scott Gilman, Chadron, 64-63, 127.

1996—Ron and Tyson Hazeldean, Spearfish, 129.

1997—Tyson Hazeldean and Rob Kortan, Spearfish, 65-63, 128.

1998—Dale Engelhaupt, Gering, and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 64-63, 127.

1999—Dale Engelhaupt, Gering, and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 65-65, 130.

2000—Dale Engelhaupt, Gering, and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 65-65, 130.

2001—Chris Jobman and Jeff Yahn, Sidney, 66-64, 130.

2002—Judd Hageman, Chadron, and Pete Marak, Lusk, 62-64, 126.

2003—Dale Engelhaupt, Gering, and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 63-63, 126.

2004—Jim and Zac Fisher, Torrington, 63-62, 125.

2005—Scott and Brett Simons, Chadron, 65-62, 127.

2006—Judd Hageman, Chadron, and Pete Marak, Lusk, 61-60, 121.

(Note: Scott and Brett Simons had rounds of 58-64, 122.)

2007—Joe and Mike Prue, Mission, S.D., 61-64, 125.

2008—Scott and Brett Simons, Chadron, 62-63, 125.

2009—Judd Hageman, Chadron, and Pete Marak, Lusk, 61-64, 125

2010—Judd Hageman, Chadron, and Pete Marak, Lusk, 56-64, 120.

2011—Brett Simons, Hill City, and Derek Ginn, Hay Springs, 64-61, 125.

2012—Brett Simons, Hill City, and Derek Ginn, Hay Springs, 63-58, 121.

2013—Darren Drabbels and Derek Ginn, Hay Springs, 69-60, 129.

2014—Darren Drabbels and Derek Ginn, Hay Springs, 65-66, 131

2015—Joe and Mike Prue, Mission, S.D., 98-103, 201.

2016—Judd Hageman, Chadron, and Pete Marak, Lusk, 105-110, 215.

2017—Joe and Mike Prue, Mission, S.D., 108-107, 215.

2018--Tom and Scott Simons, Chadron. Scores not available.

2019--Derek Ginn, Hay Springs, and Hunter Hageman, Chadron, 105-106, 211.

2020--John Ritzen and Matt Watson, Chadron, 106-108, 214

2021--Tom Simons, Chadron, and Scott Simons, Gillette, 109-108, 217 (Won one-hole playoff with Derek Ginn and Hunter Hageman)

Note: The new format was adopted beginning in 2015.