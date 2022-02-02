Two records fall, six individuals win twice at CSC Indoor Meet

Two meet records were set and six individuals were double winners Saturday during the Don Holst Open Indoor Track and Field Meet at Chadron State College.

Both of the records were posted by Chadron State entries. The Eagles’ 4x400 meter relay team made up of Osiel and Osvaldo Cano, Morgan Fawver and Greg Logsdon won the race in 3:19.99, breaking the mark of 3:22.40 set last year by a foursome that included Osvaldo Cano and Fawver. The time also is fifth on CSC’s all-time list.

The other record was set CSC redshirt Jourdaine Cerenil, whose leap of 5-6 ½ is a half inch higher than the old mark set by Jasmyn Webster, also from Chadron State, in 2012.

The Eagles had some other excellent high jump results Saturday, much to the delight of Coach Riley Northrup, a high jumper for the Eagles about a dozen years ago and now the CSC jumps coach.

Miranda Gilkey jumped 5-5 ¼ and Hannah Christie and Hunter Wiebelhaus went 5-3 ½ for personal bests in the women’s competition, while Joe Dumsa, a junior, cleared 6-9 ½, three inches higher than ever before, while winning the men’s competition.

Freshman Hector Otega was the runner-up in the men’s high jump at 6-5.

At the halfway point in the indoor season, Cerenil is second and Gilkey third among RMAC women and Dumsa is third on the men’s list. \

Another Chadron State jumper also excelled again Saturday. Derrick Nwagwu won the triple jump with a personal best of 49-3 ½. It was the third meet in a row that Nwagwu has improved significantly in his specialty. He went 47-8 ½ on Jan. 15, 48-3 ½ on Jan. 21 and now 49-3 ½.

Both Dumsa and Nwagwu are provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Meet and rank among the top 15 in their events.

Other Chadron State men who won events Saturday were Fawver, 60 meters (6.84), Quincy Efeturi, 200 (22.97), Shane Collins, shot put, (48-6 ½), and Dan Reynolds, weight throw (59-4).

Lady Eagles earning firsts besides Cerenil were sprinter Carlie Collier and hurdler Julianne Thomsen.

Collier was among the meet’s double winners. She swept the 60 and 200 dashes and ran the first leg of the winning 4x400 relay. Thomsen took first in the 60 hurdles.

Other women who won twice were Kailee Stoppel of Montana State-Billings in the 800 and mile, teammate Kendall Lynn in the long and triple jumps and Black Hills State All-American Kyla Sawvell in the shot put and weight throw.

The men’s double winners were Billings’ Ase Ackerman in the 800 and mile and South Dakota Mines’ Jeremiah Bridges, who won the 60 hurdles and the long jump, and reportedly also is a new football recruit for the Hardrockers.

The top six finishers in each event follow:

Women’s Results

60 meters—1, Carlie Collier, CSC, 7.93; 2, Breanne Fuller, BHSU, 7.94; 3, Michaela Hill, CSC, 8.24; 4, Chantel Chase, MSU-B, 8.25; 5, Caydince Growth, CSC, 8.27; 6, Madison Thompson, MSU-B, 8.45.

200 meters—1, Carlie Collier, CSC, 26.18; 2, Breanne Fuller, BHSU, 26.36; 3, Michaela Hill, CSC, 27.19; 4, Chantel Chase, MSU-B, 27.70; 5, Mikayla Tracy, BHSU, 28.18; 6, Taylor Gordon, MSU-B, 28.19.

400 meters—1, Kamryn Scully, SDM, 1:01.97; 2, Caydince Groth, CSC, 1:02.24; 3, Madeline Severson, MSU-B, 1:04.40.

800 meters—1, Kailee Stoppel, MSU-B, 2:23.59; 2, Taylor Lindquist, BHSU, 2:28.66; 3, Ally Whitmer, MSU-B, 2:31.81; 4, Paige Willnerd, unattached, 2:33.04; 5, Abbie Saline, SDM, 2:33.71; 6, Abby Zent, MSU-B, 2:38.40.

Mile—1, Kailee Stoppel, MSU-B, 5:21.02; 2, Alissa Wieman, CSC, 5:25.12; 3, Hannah Wilkie, CSC, 5:236.33; 4, Morgan Jaggers, CSC, 5:51.36; 5, Sydney Settles, CSC, 6:14.60.

3000 meters—1, Allyson Heiden, SDM, 11:29.28; 2, Ryley Darnell, SDM, 11:39.15; 3, Alyssa Franke, SDM, 11:41.25; 4, Lillian Knudtson, SDM, 11:4.77; 5, Adeline Wilson, SDM, 11:55.61; 6, Margaret Thompson, SDM, 11:58.96.

60 hurdles—1, Julianne Thomsen, CSC, 9.48; 2, Hannah Christie, CSC, 9.63; 3, Sophie Curtis, BHSU, 9.69; 4, Michaela Johnson, MSU-B, 10:21; 5, Analise Clark, MSU-B, 10.76; 6, Whitney Herden, MSU-B, 10.98.

4x400 relay—Chadron State (Carlie Collier, Caydince Groth, Michaela Hill, Hannah Christie), 4:12.24; 2, Montana State-Billings, 4:21.77; 3, Black Hills State, 4:23.46; 4, Montana State-Billings, 4:30.35.

Shot put—1, Kyla Sawvell, BHSU, 44-2 ¾; 2, Jenna Sayler, SDM, 40-0; 3, Alexandra Cameron, 39-2 ½; 4, Trinity Crishawn, CSC, 38-10 ¼; 5, Jaycie Stubbs, SDM, 38-1 ¼; 6, Aubrie Christman, MSU-B, 37-10 ½.

Weight throw—1, Kyla Sawvell, BHSU, 62-2 ½, 2, Savanna Perez, BHSU, 56-7 ½; 3, Macy McClure, SDM, 53.7 ¾; 4, Courtney Smith, CSC, 52-1 ¼; 5, Jenna Sayler, SDM, 48-8; 6, Abbie Van Ruler, SDM, 46-6 ¼.

Long jump—1, Kendall Lynn, MSU-B, 16-9 ½; 3, Madison Thompson, MSU-B, 15-6 ¼; 3, Giana Smith, unattached, 15-1 ½; 4, Madeline Severson, MSU-B, 15-0; 5, Kendra McDonald, BHSU, 14-10 ¾; 6, Tierney Robinson, SDM, 14-1 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Kendall Lynn, MSU-B, 35-1; 2, Giana Smith, unattached, 31-6.

High jump—1, Jourdaine Cerenil, CSC,5-6 ½ (meet record); 2, Miranda Gilkey, CSC, 5-5 ¼; 3. Hannah Christie, CSC, 5-3 ¼; 4, Hunter Wiebelhaus, CSC, 5-3 ¼; 5, Kendra McDonald, BHSU, 4-9 ½; 6, Madeline Severson, MSU-B, 4-9 ½.

Pole vault—1, Hannah Hendrick, BHSU, 12-2 ½; 2, Whitney Scott, BHSU, 11-8 ½; 3, Kamryn Scully, SDM, 11-2 ½; 4, Kristie Hill, CSC, 10-2 ¾.

Men’s Results

60 meters—1, Morgan Fawver, CSC, 6.84 seconds; 2-3 tie, Osvaldo Cano, CSC, and Mason Sartain, BHSU, 7.14; 4, Emory Yoosook, CSc, 7.22; 5, Quincy Efeturi, CSC, 7.23; 6, Osiel Cano, CSC, 7.26.

200 meters—1, Quincy Efeturi, CSC, 22.97; 2, Conor McGraw, 23.01; 3, William Ullery, MSU-B, 23.67; 4, Shane McGraw, BHSU, 23.81; 5, Jordan Nwalor, CSC, 24.07; 6, Brad Graves, MSU-B, 24.38.

400 meters—1, Isaac Orozco, SDM, 52.38; 2, Ben Ralston, MSU-B, 52.65; 3, Caden Kokes, SDM, 52.87; 4, Adam Namyst, SDM, 52.88; 5, Ethan Pitlick, SDM, 53.61; 6, Thomas Massa, SDM, 54.44.

800 meters—1, Ase Ackerman, MSU-B, 2:00.05; 2, Carson Jessop, MSU-B, 2:00.27; 3, Levi Smith, BHSU, 2:01.08; 4, Logan Straus, MSU-B, 2:02.16; 5, Landon Nicholson, BHSU, 2:05.35; 6, Jackson Bailey, MSU-B, 2:09.76,

Mile run—1, Ase Ackerman, MSU-B, 4:22.22; 2, Logan Straus, MSU-B, 4:24.88; 3, Avery Garrett, CSC, 4:30.90; 4, Addison Redfox, BHSU, 4:38.48; 5, Cale Schafer, CSC,4:40.24; 6, Blaine Johnson, CSC, 4:41.03.

3000 meters—1, Ryan Moen, SDM, 8:58.20; 2, Tim Dunham, SDM, 8:59.45; 3, Zach Hentschel, SCM, 9:01.52; 4, Brett Flerchinger, SDM, 9:05.76; 5, Marcos Valerio, BHSU, 9:22.11; 6, Britton Elkins, BJSU, 9:22.97.

60 hurdles—1, Jeremiah Bridges, SDM, 8.56; 2, Brad Graves, MSU-B, 8.63; 3, Adam Namyst, SDM, 8.69; 4, Conor McGraw, BHSU, 8.76; 5, Pete Brown, CSC, 8.93; 6, Mario Guerrero, BHSU, 9.74.

4x400 relay—1, Chadron State (Osiel Cano, Morgan Fawver, Osvaldo Cano, Greg Logsdon). 3:19.99 (meet record); 2, South Dakota Mines, 3:31.66; 3, Black Hills State, 3:40.32; 4, Montana State-Billings, 3:41.86.

Shot put—1, Shane Collins, CSC, 48-6 ¼; 2, Parker Gonser, CSC, 46-11 ½; 3, Dan Reynolds, CSC, 46- ½; 4, Reid Spady, CSC, 45-10; 5, Henry Fritzler, SDM, 45-6 ½; 6, Erik Colman, SDM, 42-9 ¾.

Weight throw—1, Dan Reynolds, CSC, 59-4; 2, Shane Collins, CSC, 55-3 ¾; 3, Sully Mack, BHSU, 54-9 ½; 4, Eric Colman, SDM, 50-4 ½; 5, Christopher Jennings, CSC, 50-3 ¼; 6, Parker Gonser, CSC, 49-4 ½.

Long jump—1, Jeremiah Bridges, SDM, 23- ¾; 2, Emory Yoosook, CSC, 22- ¾; 3, Ishmael DePaullite, CSC, 21-4 ¼; 4, Brock Voth, CSC, 21-1 ¼; 5, Mason Sartain, BHSU, 20-9; 6, Joss Linse, CSC, 20-5.

Triple jump—1, Derrick Nwagwu, CSC, 49-3 ½; 2, Brock Voth, 47-7; 3, Joss Linse, CSC, 45-7 ¾; 4, Mario Guerrero, BHSU, 42-8 ¾; 5, Garrett McMillen, MSU-B, 42- ½; 6, Reece Ullery, BHSU, 41-3 ½.

High jump—1, Joe Dumsa, CSC, 6-9 ½; 2, Hector Otega, CSC, 6-5; 3, Alec Penfield, CSC, 6-3 ½; 4, Connor McCracken, CSC, 6-3 ¼; 5, Favor Okere, MSU-B, 5-11 ¼; 6, Pete Brown, CSC, 5-7 ¼.

Pole vault—1, Ryan Fox, BHSU, 13-5 ¼; 2, Eli Barbot, SDM, 12-11 ½; 3, Pete Brown, CSC, 12-5 ½; 4, Kaden Dower, CSC, 10-0.

Heptathlon—1, Travis Kleinsasser, SDM, 4,432 points; 2, Harley Rhoades, CSC, 4,369; 3, Aiden Thompson, SDM, 4,136; 4, Brent Snyder, SDM, 3,521; 5, Jade Cass, SDM, 1,321.

