Players wearing No. 14 opened the boys’ game between the Chadron High and Potter-Dix by “shooting the lights out” in the Middle School Gym last Friday night.

The visitors’ No. 14, Luke Kasten, sank three 3-pointers almost immediately, then hit a short jumper for Potter-Dix’s first 11 points. After Gage Wild made a layup for the Cardinals’ first basket, Chadron’s No. 14, Caden Galbraith, took over and nailed his first three long shots from behind the arc.

Following the spectacular exchange, the score was 11-11 after seven minutes had been played. Kasten had scored all of them for the visiting Coyotes and Galbraith had nine of Chadron’s total.

Kasten’s cousin, Brayden, broke the tie when he also hit a trey with 2:30 left in the first quarter. So, 12 of Potter-Dix’s first 14 points were the result of 3-pointers.

The fireworks calmed down after that. But the Cardinals’ Xander Provance tied the score at 14 with an old-fashioned 3-pointer—a layup and a free throw. And, on the Cards’ next possession, Tyler Spotter Elk made it 16-14 with a driving layup. That ended the opening quarter.

Moving along with the game story, Luke Kasten cooled off after his early splurge. He did not score in the second quarter, but his teammates tallied 12 points and the Red Birds managed only six. So, the southern Panhandle visitors led 26-22 at halftime.

Kasten, who began this his senior season with 1,305 points to his credit and after averaging about 20 through his team’s first 20 games this winter, has more than 1,700 for his career total, putting him among the top four all-time in western Nebraska’s high school ranks.

Kasten, who played the entire 32 minutes, tried to find his shooter’s touch again in the second half, but his attempts, most of them from the outside but not all of them from behind the arc, would not drop. It shows it can happen to the best. Galbraith, meanwhile, shared playing time with teammates and finished 3-6 from long range.

Kasten finally made one of two free shots with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter. The other Coyotes had not taken up the slack. Their team managed just four points in the quarter, Chadron scored 17 and had a 39-30 lead at the break.

The Cardinals went on to build 53-32 margin with five minutes left in the fourth frame. That’s when Kasten finally hit two more treys, but the outcome had already been decided. The final score was Chadron 56, Potter-Dix 44.

The matchup between Class C-1 and Class D2 teams was arranged by Chadron Activities Director Rick Barry to give both a game just prior to their subdistrict tournaments this week. Both coaches said they appreciated the opportunity. Potter-Dix mentor Cory Michelman added that he hopes his team shots better in the post-season.

The Coyotes were 17-4 and the Cardinals 10-12 following the matchup.

Luke Kasten with the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, most of them on his five treys. His 6-foot-6 classmate, Zach Rotert, added 10 points and his cousin Brayden Kasten eight.

Chadron’s scoring was balanced. Provance finished with 13 to go with the same number of rebounds. Both Wild and Broc Berry chipped in 10 points, Galbraith contributed nine on his early volleys, while Brady Daniels also scored nine that included two treys.

Potter-Dix—Luke Kasten 18, Zach Rotert 10, Brayden Kasten 8, Dylan Tabor 2, Karter Wittrock 2, Gunnar Oleson 2, Caden McConnell 2. Totals: 16 (6) 6-13 44 points.

Chadron—Xander Provance 13, Broc Berry 10, Gage Wild 10, Caden Galbraith 9, Brady Daniels 9, Tyler Spotted Elk 3, Trey Hendrickson 2. Totals: 19 (5) 13-17 56 points.

Potter-Dix 14 12 4 14 ---44

Chadron 16 6 17 17 ----56

3-pointers: PD—L. Kasten 5, B. Kasten 1. Chad—Galbraith 3, Daniels 2.