Both Utah teams cruised past Chadron State during the Eagles’ long road trip last weekend.
Westminster improved its record to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the RMAC enroute to an 82-46 victory in Salt Lake City on Friday night and Dixie State, now 8-5 and 4-5, was equally impressive while winning 87-52 in St. George on Saturday night.
The Lady Eagles, who were coming off a pair of exhilarating wins at home, are 3-12 and 2-7.
Both of the Utah hosts shot the ball extra well. Westminster hit 46 percent from the field, including 10-15 from 3-point range; Dixie State hit 46.4 percent, and was 12-30 from long range.
The Lady Eagles are hard pressed to keep pace with those kind of numbers. They are averaging 55 points and their season-high is 68.
Chadron State shot 33.3 percent against Westminster and 35 percent versus Dixie while making just seven of 33 shots from behind the arc in the two contests. The Utah quintets also outscored the Eagles 27-13 from the free throw line.
The Eagles got off to a strong start against Westminster. After Jessica Harvey bagged a trey with 1:12 to play in the first quarter, the score was knotted at 18-18. But the Griffins tallied the final five points in the period and outscored CSC 23-2 in the second frame to own a 46-20 halftime lead.
Chadron State was just one of 10 from the field while Westminster made nine of 16 shots, including all three of its 3-point attempts, in the fateful quarter.
The Griffins outscored CSC 36-26 in the second half while remaining unbeaten in conference play and tied with Colorado Mesa at the top of the standings.
Four Westminster players scored in double figures, led by 5-10 senior Olivia Elliss with 17 points. She also collected nine rebounds.
Harvey paced the Eagles with 16 points. Center Rebecca Stevenson was next for CSC with eight points, all in the first quarter. No one else had more than five.
Forward Jessica Lovitt grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Dixie also outscored the Eagles in each quarter. The Trailblazers were ahead 22-14 in the opening period, led 51-30 at halftime and had a 36-22 margin in the second half.
London Pavlica, a 5-7 freshman, who was averaging just 3.8 points entering the game, broke loose for 20 points against the Eagles. She was eight of 11 from the field and made three of four 3-point tries. Madi Loftus, a 5-9 junior who was averaging 4.7-points, was five of nine from behind the arc for 15 points and two more Blazers added 12 points apiece.
The Eagles were led by Taryn Foxen’s eight of 13 shooting from the field and 18 points. Harvey chipped in 11 points but no one else had more than six.
Westminster 82, Chadron State 46
Chadron State--Jessica Harvey 16, Rebecca Stevenson 8, Brittni McCully 5, Jessica Lovitt 4, McKenna McClintic 4, Taryn Foxen 3, Jori Peters 2, Brook Jamison 2, Savannah Weidauer 2. Totals: 18-54 (4-17) 6-9 46 points, 33 rebounds, 21 turnovers.
Westminster--Olivia Elliss 17, Kaylee Carlsen 13, Riam Rawlings 12, Kaitlin Toluno 12, Hunter Krebs 7, Sicilee Williams 5, Denise Gonzales 5, Hillary Weixler 4, Hannah Anderl 3, Saydi Anderson 2, Sara Weixler 2. Totals: 28-61 (10-15) 16-23 82 points, 43 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 18 2 13 13 ----46
Westminster 23 23 20 16 ----82
3-pointers: CSC--Harvey 1, McCully 1, Foxen 1. West.--Carlsen 3, Krebs 2, Rawlings 2, Williams 1, Gonzalez 1, Anderl 1.
Dixie State 87, Chadron State 52
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 18, Jessica Harvey 11, Rebecca Stevenson 6, Kenzie Brennan 5, Savannah Weidauer 5, Haley Urbatsch 3, McKenna McClintic 2, Brittni McCully 2. Totals: 21-60 (3-16) 7-11 52 points, 36 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Dixie State--London Pavlica 20, Madi Loftus 15, Ali Franks 12, Lisa Van Campen 12, Morgan Myers 8, Keslee Stevenson 7, Cameron Mooney 6, Rashel Blazzard 5, Maile Richardson 2. Totals: 32-69 (12-30) 11-15 87 points, 46 rebounds, 9 turnovers.
Chadron State 14 16 13 9 ---52
Dixie State 22 29 17 19 ---87
3-pointers: CSC--Brennan 1, Harvey 1, Urbatsch 1. Dixie--Loftus 5, Pavlica 3, Blazzard 1, Franks 1, Myers 1, Stevenson 1.