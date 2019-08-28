{{featured_button_text}}

The Chadron State volleyball team begins the season with an intra-squad scrimmage Wednesday August 28 from 5-8 p.m.

The match will begin at six, with warmups starting at five and is free and open to the public, giving fans a chance to preview the 2019 team. 

CSC, led by new head coach Jennifer Stadler, finished last season 8-19 overall and 6-12 in the RMAC.

 The Eagles open their season at home, as they host South Dakota Mines, Montana State-Billings, Sioux Falls, and Fort Hays, in the Best Western West Hills Inn Eagle Classic. CSC will play at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., on both Friday September, 6 and Saturday the 7th.

