Walk-off gives Cardinals victory over McCook

Though it was the last Cardinal runs for the game, strong Chadron plays kept North Platte to only two runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the seventh.

LeBere, Milburn, Diers, Kelso, Sager, Wild, and Rhembrandt all had one hit for Chadron.

Chadron saw defeat earlier in the week as well, when they hosted Gering.

At the top of the first, Gering got on the board with three runs, though Chadron didn’t have any problems tying things up. A line drive double from Rutledge brought in Richardson, who had singled on a pop fly, and LeBere sacrificed to get Rutledge home and put Milburn at second. Milburn had taken a hit by a pitch, but a line drive by Kelso was enough to get her back to home plate.

The Gering lead grew over the next couple innings as the visitors took a commanding 12-3 lead before LeBere was able to score on a wild pitch that also put Swinney at third. A ground out from Pourier gave Swinney time to bring in the final run for the Cardinals, while Gering would put up four more for a final 16-5 score.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play their final home game at 6 p.m. Sept. 28, against Scottsbluff, and will head to a triangular in Chase County this weekend.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0