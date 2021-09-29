Walk-off gives Cardinals victory over McCook

The Chadron Cardinals seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion on Sept. 23, due to a walk-off triple at the end of the game to topple McCook. Chadron was down 12-11 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kinley Richardson tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs.
McCook took the lead early on in the top of the first, scoring on a single, but Chadron answered right back to tie things up when a pop fly to left field from Josie Downing gave Maci Rutledge the time to score.
While the second inning remained scoreless, McCook reclaimed its small lead in the third, again scoring on a single and putting the score at 2-1. Once again, the Cardinals weren’t behind for long after Demaris Kelso grounded out while bringing Downing in.
Chadron gained control of the scoreboard in the fourth, with a pop fly from Rutledge sending Kristin Rasmussen home with two outs on. Rutledge later advanced to second on an error and third on a wild pitch, before single from Sarah LeBere brought her home and put the Cards up 4-2.
The lead was short-lived, however, as an unanswered rally from McCook through the fifth inning and into the top of the sixth put them ahead 10-4. Chadron’s Milburn got the Cardinals moving again with a triple in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Rutledge and Averielle Sager to score. Milburn crossed home a short while later on a passed ball.
Kelso made the score 10-8 when she crossed home plate after Haylee Wild was struck by a pitch. A fly ball from Rutledge brought in Pourier and Meradith Rhembrandt, and a single from Downing provided Wild the chance to get the lead back for the Cardinals, 11-10.
McCook wasn’t quite done, however, as a sacrifice play followed up by a single gave them a couple more runs before the decisive play from Richardson.
Chadron totaled 17 hits, with Downing, Rutledge, LeBere and Richardson getting multiple. Downing led the Cardinals with four hits in four at bats.
The McCook game was the second of two on Sept. 23 for the Cardinals, who watched things slip away after North Platte captured and held their lead earlier in the lead for a Chadron loss, 15-5.
It was an uphill battle for the Cards as North Platte racked up 10 unanswered runs by the top of the third inning. A single from Rhembrandt moved Kelso across the plate for Chadron’s first run of the afternoon, and the girls held North Plate scoreless in the fourth.
A short rally started that inning for the Cards, with singles from Milburn and Ember Diers. Another single from Kelso kept the bases busy and brought Milburn home, and a line drive by Wild resulted in a score for Diers. Kelso was able to snag the fourth run on a wild pitch that also advanced Wild, and Sager nailed the fifth RBI with a grounder to send her teammate on in.
Though it was the last Cardinal runs for the game, strong Chadron plays kept North Platte to only two runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the seventh.
LeBere, Milburn, Diers, Kelso, Sager, Wild, and Rhembrandt all had one hit for Chadron.
Chadron saw defeat earlier in the week as well, when they hosted Gering.
At the top of the first, Gering got on the board with three runs, though Chadron didn’t have any problems tying things up. A line drive double from Rutledge brought in Richardson, who had singled on a pop fly, and LeBere sacrificed to get Rutledge home and put Milburn at second. Milburn had taken a hit by a pitch, but a line drive by Kelso was enough to get her back to home plate.
The Gering lead grew over the next couple innings as the visitors took a commanding 12-3 lead before LeBere was able to score on a wild pitch that also put Swinney at third. A ground out from Pourier gave Swinney time to bring in the final run for the Cardinals, while Gering would put up four more for a final 16-5 score.
The Cardinals were scheduled to play their final home game at 6 p.m. Sept. 28, against Scottsbluff, and will head to a triangular in Chase County this weekend.