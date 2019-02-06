The Sioux County Warrior girls’ basketball team extended their win streak to six games with a 45-41 win over Minatare, Friday, and a 50-43 victory over Leyton, Saturday. Also on Saturday, the Sioux County boys picked up their fourth win of the season, a 62-51 victory over Leyton.
Now 16-4, Sioux County girls’ wins earned them a bump to 14th in the D2 wildcard standings.
Saturday, in a battle of Warrior against Warrior, the two girls’ teams paced each other through three quarters before Sioux County was able to gain momentum, outscoring Leyton 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
In the waning minutes of the game, Sioux County’s Kalen Lotton hit a pair of shots to give her team a 40-39 lead, and about a minute later Kodie Rempp hit two 3-pointers to increase that lead by six.
Leyton was able to close the gap to 46-43, but two fouls in the final minute of the game, including a personal foul, sent Rempp to the line twice and she hit all four shots.
The Sioux County girls were led by Rempp who had 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Both Karlee Juhnke and Bailey Oetken tied at seven points each, and Lotton and Kailey Klein had six.
Friday, against the Minatare Indians, Sioux County fell behind 33-21 after being outscored 13-8 in the third quarter, but rebounded to then outscore Minatare 14-8 in the fourth quarter. The Warriors had led 23-20 prior to the third.
Rempp again led the team in scoring, this time with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Juhnke was next best with 11 points including a 2-pointer, 3-pointer, and six points from the free throw line. Juhnke scored the first seven points of the game for Sioux County. Teammate Lotton had six points and led the team with 10 rebounds.
In the boys contest, Saturday, the Sioux County boys earned their fourth win of the season, defeating the now 4-14 Leyton Warriors.
After a first quarter that ended 19-17, Sioux County held Leyton to just six points in the second to lead 32-23 at the half. Leyton would eventually outscore Sioux County 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but deficit was too much for them to overcome.
Both Tommy Watson and Michael Comstock hit 20 points in the game, Watson with 22 and Comstock with 20. Sioux County’s next best scorer was Tristan Hunter with nine points and Tucker Monroe with eight.
Friday, the Sioux County boys tried their best to make a late comeback against the Indians, but fell short despite outscoring Minatare 16-11 in the fourth. Sioux County had paced the Minatare boys through the middle quarters, but couldn’t overcome a first quarter that saw them outscored 14-7.
Three Warrior boys, Hunter, Watson, Comstock scored in double-figures, led by Hunter with 19, Watson with 15 and Comstock with 12. 10 of Hunter’s points came during their fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
Tuesday both Warrior teams hosted Crawford in their final home games of the regular season. Results were not available at time of print. Friday, the boys and girls travel to Guernsey, Wyoming, to close out their seasons against Guernsey-Sunrise.