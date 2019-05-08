A Class D-9 team, the Sioux County Warrior girls, continued their excellent season Friday at the Bayard BCD Invite, finishing behind all of the Class B teams, but ahead of every Class C and Class D team.
The Warriors were led by their 4x800 relay team of Kodie Rempp, Kaycee Thompson, Morgan Edmund and Kailey Klein who took first place ahead of both Sidney and Chadron. Their time of 11 minutes, 7.32 seconds was over 7 seconds quicker than the Sidney team in second place. The time was about 19 seconds slower than their fastest time of 10:47.9 at the Burns Invite earlier this month.
The area's Class D schools had no other first-place finishes, but Crawford freshman Dalli Anders was second place with a time of 28.44 seconds in the 200-meter, about a second behind Chadron freshman Olivia Reed. Anders has finished in the top-two of the 200 at all but two meets this season: the season-opening meet in Mitchell where she was seventh, and Best of the West in Scottsbluff, where she was third.
Also earning second place was Crawford sophomore Jillian Brennan who had a season-low time of 13:01.36 in the 3200. Mitchell junior Regan Hodsden won the race with a time of 12:23.50. Brennan also earned third in the 1600 behind Hodsden in first and Sidney’s Morgan Jaggers in second. Brennan’s time of 6:07.49 was a season low.
Behind Brennan in the 1600 was Sioux County freshman Klein who placed fifth with a time of 6:13.38 and Warrior sophomore Thompson who was sixth with a time of 6:15.60. Rempp was eighth in the event with a personal record of 6:20.58, just ahead of Crawford freshman Madison Swanson who earned ninth with a PR of 6:20.68.
Hay Springs senior Jessica Badje was 13th in the event, finishing in 6:41.68. Badje also competed in the 3200 where she was eighth with a time of 14:12.96.
In the girls’ 800 meter, a trio of Sioux County runners finished fourth, fifth and sixth. Klein led the group with a time of 2:43.47. Thompson was next best at 2:43.93 and Rempp took sixth with 2:45.20.
Crawford’s Swanson was just behind the Sioux County group in seventh place with a time of 2:45.57.
The Warrior girls had another high finish in the 400 meter when Skylar Edmund finished fourth in the event with a time of 1:04.74. Crawford sophomore Morgan Jones was eighth in the event at 1:08.84.
Sioux County hurdler Karlee Juhnke took fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.7 seconds.
In the field events, the Warrior girls’ Bailey Oetken was seventh place in the shot put with a distance of 32-02. Crawford freshman Jasmine Dyer earned ninth place with a PR of 31-2 1/2.
In the discus, Sioux County junior Kalen Lotton had a PR of 97-9 1/2 to earn sixth place and Oetken went 94-03 for tenth.
Warrior high jumper Morgan Edmund cleared 4-5 to earn sixth place.
None of the area Class D boys’ groups had a first-place finish, but they were led by Sioux County junior Tommy Watson, who placed fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-7.
Crawford’s Dennis Vogle earned eighth place in both the 800 and 3200. Vogle had a season-low 2:16.9 in the 800 and finished in 11:44.75 in the 3200.
Hay Springs sophomore Charles Twarling had a PR of 57.64 to earn tenth in the 400.
The Hawks, Warriors and Rams next meet, Districts in Chappell, was scheduled to take place this Wednesday but has been postponed to Friday due to weather concerns.