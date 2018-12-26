The Sioux County girls and Morrill boys are this year’s Harrison Holiday Tournament champions.
This year’s tournament brought together the boys’ and girls’ teams from Harrison, Crawford, Hay Springs and Morrill in what was the final area action prior to the holiday break.
The Warrior girls improved to 7-2 and are now the winners of four-consecutive games after earning their way to the championship game by dispatching Hay Springs 49-16, Thursday, then defeating Morrill 61-56, Friday, to win their home holiday tournament.
Sioux County surrendered a seven point lead in the third quarter to trail 44-42 heading into the final quarter of the championship game, but was able to right the ship and retake the lead before two-minutes had come off the clock in the fourth. The Warriors went on to outscore the Lions 19-12 in the quarter.
The Warriors were led by a trio of double-digit scores in Bailey Oetken, who led the team with 14 points; Suzanna Parker, who had 13; and Grace Skavdahl, who had 10. Both Karlee Juhnkee and Kodie Rempp were just behind with eight.
The Lions’ Libbie Schaeffer led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate Jaiden Steiner had 10.
After defeating Crawford 63-36 Thursday, the Morrill boys took on the Hay Springs boys in the championship game, Friday. In stark contrast to the girls’ championship, the Lions jumped out to a big lead early, holding the Hawks scoreless in the first quarter while putting up 22 points of their own.
Hay Springs would get on the board in the second quarter but would manage just five points in the second and six points in the third to trail 49-11 heading into the final quarter. The Hawks were finally able to find some offense in the final frame, outscoring Morrill 11-10.
Morrill’s Keaton Robb led all scorers with 13 points and was the player to hit double-digits. The Lions got plenty of scoring by committee, with six players scoring five or better.
Hay Springs’ Payton Prado led the Hawks with nine points.
Thursday, the Hawks’ boys used a 20-14 third-quarter to propel them to a 65-52 win over Sioux County in the opening round. Hay Springs’ Trent Reed led all scorers with 31 points and teammate Brodey Planansky had 19.
Sioux County’s Tommy Watson and Tristan Hunter each had double-digit games, Watson with 22 and Hunter with 14. 17 of Watson’s points came in the second half.
Both the Crawford boys’ and girls’ teams won their consolation matchups, Friday, to take third place at the tournament. The Crawford girls dominated the Hawks after a slow first quarter that saw the two teams combine for just 12 points.
The Rams went on to down the Hawks 50-19 after outscoring the Hawks 37-6 in the middle frames.
The Crawford boys squeezed out a 52-51 consolation game win against the Warrior boys, Friday, after surviving a fourth-quarter push by the Warriors that brought them back from a 41-35 deficit to begin the final frame. Sioux County managed to take short-lived 51-50 lead with less than a minute remaining, but Crawford tied the game and went ahead on two late free throws.
Sioux County’s Watson led all scorers with 23 while Crawford’s Will Ackerman had 19. Ackerman went five-of-six from the line in the second half to help the Rams to the victory.