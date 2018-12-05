The Sioux County girls’ basketball team got their season off on the right foot, Thursday, with a 38-22 defeat of the Crawford Rams on the road, but a poor second quarter against Cody-Kilgore helped the Cowgirls deliver the Warriors their first loss, a 52-42 defeat, at home in Sioux County.
Trailing just 13-11 after the first quarter, the Warriors managed just four points in the second, while surrendering 14 to the Cowgirls.
Sioux County battled back in the third, nearly doubling Cody-Kilgore 14-8, but still trailed 35-29 heading into the final frame and were unable to close the gap much further.
A pair of sophomores, Karlee Juhnke and Kodie Rempp led the Warriors in scoring, each with eight points. Juhnke was three of four from the line and hit a single 3-pointer. Rempp also led the team with eight rebounds and five steals.
Senior Grace Skavdahl had seven points in the contest, and freshman Kailey Klein, who had six points, sank all four chances from the line.
Thursday, the Warriors and Rams got off to a slow start, each scoring just five points in the first quarter, but Sioux County was able to gain momentum from there, outscoring Crawford through the rest of the match.
Leading 14-10 after two, Sioux County outscored Crawford 13-5 and 11-7 in the final two quarters to get the 38-22 win, their first of the season.
In her first game with the varsity squad, Klein led the team with 10 points, including a 3-pointer and three of four from the line. Rempp was the Warriors next best scorer with eight. The sophomore hit two field goals and sank four of five free throws.
Klein also led the game in rebounds with seven. Both Junke and Bailey Oetken had six. Kalen Lotton led the team with six steals.
On Tuesday, the Warrior girls took on the Garden County Eagles. Results were not available at time of print.
Friday, Sioux County plays host to Minatare. The Indians girls suffered a 47-38 defeat at the hands of the South Platte Blue Knights in their lone contest this season.