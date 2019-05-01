The Sioux County Warrior girls claimed their third team win of the season, winning the Panhandle Conference Track and Field Meet, in Morrill, Friday.
The Warriors had five first-place finishes and eight second-place finishes, helping them score 148 points - 44 more than Morrill in second place.
The Crawford Rams’ girls were third with 101.
Sioux County’s strong relay teams led the way with the group of Skylar Edmund, Karlee Juhnke, Bethany Krein and Grace Skavdahl winning in the 4x400. Teammates Kailey Klein, Kaycee Thompson, Morgan Edmund and Kodie Rempp took first in the 4x800.
Elsewhere on the track, Klein set a personal record time of 2 minutes, 40.73 seconds to earn first place in the 800 meters. In the field events, Warrior Morgan Edmund was first in the high jump with teammate Juhnke in second. Both girls cleared 4 feet, 6 inches, but Edmund did so in fewer attempts.
The Crawford girls had three top finishes at the conference meet, two by freshman Dalli Anders in both the 100 and 200 meters. Anders edged out Sioux County runner Julie Skavdahl in both events.
The Rams other win came from distance runner Jillian Brennan who ran a season low 13 minutes, 29.82 seconds to take first in the 3200 meters. Sioux County’s Klein was second in the race with a personal record time of 13 minutes, 33.93 seconds.
Brennan took second in the 1600 meters, just over five-tenths-of-a-second behind Hay Springs’ Jessica Badje who had a season low time of 6 minutes, 10.3 seconds in the event. The Warriors’ Klein took third.
Both the Warriors and Rams also placed several others in the top three at the meet including in the 400 meters where Sioux County’s Skylar Edmund took second and Crawford’s Morgan Jones was third.
Sioux County’s Juhnke was second in the 300m hurdles.
In the relays, Crawford’s Skylar Summers, Jones, Natalie Barry and Anders were second in the 4x100. The Rams’ team of Summers, Brennan, Barry and Jones was also second in the 4x400.
In the field events, the Warriors’ Bailey Oetken took second place with a personal best throw of 34 feet, 3 inches in the shot put. The senior also took second in the discus with 97 feet, 7 inches. Teammate Kalen Lotton had her personal record in the discus, throwing 96 feet, 6 inches and earning third place.
Sioux County’s Morgan Edmund was second place in the triple jump and Crawford’s Barry and Jones were second and third respectively in the long jump.
Sioux County boys’ Tommy Watson was the only of the Warriors’, Rams’ and Hawks’ boys to earn a first-place finish at the meet as Hemingford dominated with 176 points and Morrill was a distant second with 132.
Watson won the high jump clearing 5 feet, 8 inches, and also finished second in the triple jump with a personal record of 38 feet, 3 inches. He was also third in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.
Hay Springs’ sophomore Brodey Planansky had multiple top-three appearances including finishing second to Watson in the high jump and taking third in the long jump. Crawford’s Will Ackerman matched Planansky in the high jump, but did so in more attempts.
Ackerman, along with teammates Hays Frahm, Addison Smith and Jordan Summers were second in the 4x100 relay. Crawford’s 4x400 team of Summers, Frahm, Andrew Two Bulls and March Espinoza was second in that event as well.
In the distance races, Crawford junior Dennis Vogl placed second in the 1600 meters and third in the 3200 meters. Hay Springs’ junior Baiden Planansky was third setting a personal record of 2 minutes, 22.94 seconds.