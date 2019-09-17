After jumping out to an early lead against Oelrichs, the Sioux County Warriors let the Tigers back within three points in the first set but managed to dominate the South Dakota team the rest of the night to take a sweep on Homecoming Friday.
Sioux County won 25-21, 25-14, 25-13.
The Warriors built a significant lead early in the first set but several errors put the Oelrichs Tigers back in the game as they pulled within three at 18-15. The Tigers scored three more in a row and held Sioux County at 19, to make it 19-17 but didn’t threaten Sioux County again seriously until set point. The Tigers managed to hold the Warriors at 24 for three rallies, once again coming within three points before the Warriors put it away.
Oelrichs actually led early in the second set, building a 2-0 lead before the Warriors began chipping away at that and tied it at three. The set was also tied at four-all before Sioux County took a 5-4 lead. The Tigers hung on to tie the set again at eight but Sioux County shook them off and never looked back.
The Warriors took the sweep with a decisive third set in which they held the edge the entire time.
After claiming the Homecoming win Friday, Sioux County traveled to take on Bayard, a team they pushed to five sets before falling.
Sioux County won the first and third sets of the contest, taking an early 3-0 lead before Bayard tied the first set at three. The Warriors reclaimed the advantage quickly, however, and went up by as many as six points until the Tigers rallied to score seven unanswered points to tie the set at 12. Bayard continued its run, scoring another four unanswered points for a 16-12 lead. It was Sioux County’s turn then as the Warriors scored five unanswered points to regain the lead at 17-16. After a tie at 17-all, Sioux County maintained their edge and took the first set 25-18.
With 12 ties and six lead changes in the second, the two teams battled closely, with victory going to Bayard 25-17. The set was tied frequently until the midway point, when Bayard finally took control, never surrendering their lead after the 14-13 mark.
The Tigers used the momentum they built in the second set to take an early lead in the third before the Warriors tied the game at three-all and again at seven-all before taking an 8-7 lead. Sioux County extended that to as much as nine points before taking a 25-19 win.
The fourth set looked to be a repeat of the second with the teams trading leads and knotting up six times early before the Tigers took control. Sioux County trailed by as many as eight points in the latter half of the set before staging a late run to come within two points of Bayard. The Tigers were able to hold off the rally and take the set 25-20 to force a fifth game.
Sioux County started strong in the fifth, with an early 4-2 lead, but allowed Bayard to tie the game at four and take the lead at 5-4. The Tigers kept their advantage for the rest of the game, claiming victory with a final 15-12 score.