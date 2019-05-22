Eight of 10 Sioux County Warrior girls’ track and field athletes, and one Warrior boy, competed this weekend at the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha.
Though no Warrior medaled at the meet, junior Kalen Lotton, freshman Kailey Klein and junior Tommy Watson all set personal records (PR).
Lotton threw 103 feet 10 inches in the discus, about a foot farther than her previous best thrown May 10 at the D-9 district meet. The mark earned her ninth in the event, just over four-feet short of eighth-place Kinsey Skillstad of North Platte St. Patrick’s in the final medal place.
Klein, who qualified for State in three events, the 3200-meter, the 1600 and the 800, set a new PR in the 1600. Her time of 6 minutes, 7.65 seconds bested her previous PR of 6:13.21 seconds set at the Burns Invitational, April 15, by over six seconds.
Klein had a time of 14:01.77 in the 3200 and 2:44.35 in the 800.
The lone Sioux County boy to compete at State, Watson set a new best in the 110-meter hurdles at the meet. The junior continued his upward trend of late, beating his previous PR set at the D-9 district meet, May 10, by going 16.28 seconds in the 110 hurdles this weekend. The time was a tenth-of-a-second faster than his previous PR.
Watson also competed in the 300 hurdles and had a time of 46.97 seconds. For the majority of the season Watson had times of around 44 seconds in the event, and had run slightly faster with each meet since the Storm Twilight in Chappell, April 8. The steady improvement culminated at the D-9 Districts when he posted a PR of 43.81 seconds.
Sioux County’s 4x800 relay team which finished in first place four times this season and never finished lower than second, had a tough day at State. The group had a time of 11:13.71, and was last among the state-qualifying teams. The Warriors’ team of Klein, Grace Skavdahl, Morgan Edmund and Kodie Rempp twice broke into the 10 minute range this season. Their time at State was an improvement on the mark of 11:31.49 that won first place at the D-9 district meet.
Warrior thrower Bailey Oetken threw 32-1 1/2 in the shot put and 91-4 in the Discus. Elba senior Kenna Graves won the event with a heave of 118 feet. Oetken’s discus throw was well short of the 101-11 1/2 PR throw she had at Districts.
Skylar Edmunds competed in the 400 at State and finished with a time of 1:05.90 in prelims, about four seconds behind the final qualifying mark.
Karlee Juhnke competed in the 300 hurdles where she had a time of 50.67 seconds and did not qualify for finals. Sterling’s Nicole Harms won the finals with a time of 45.58 seconds.
High jumper Morgan Edmund, who had a season-high jump of 4 feet, 9 inches, failed to clear the starting height at the State meet. The Class D high jump was won by Hunter Wiebelhaus, of North Central. Wiebelhaus cleared 5-5.