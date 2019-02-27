The Sioux County Warriors used a strong second half to briefly pull ahead of the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles in the third quarter but the Warriors ultimately fell short of advancing their season, losing 60-47 to the Eagles, at Districts in Hershey, Friday.
Sioux County came out strong in the second half, using an eight-point run to take a 30-27 lead. The two teams would tie at 32 and again at 34, but a BDS 14-point run that began late in the third quarter and extended into the fourth gave the Eagles a 48-34 lead midway through the final quarter.
Sioux County had trailed just 39-34 heading into the third but Marcy Kamler put up nine points and Eagle teammates Raegan Fiala and Regan Alfs combined for 12 points to help BDS outscore the Warriors 21-13.
The Sioux County Warriors spent much of the first half trading leads with the now 21-4 Eagles and trailed just 14-12 after the first quarter and 27-22 at the half.
Early in the first quarter, baskets from the Warriors Kailey Klein and Kodie Rempp helped make it 8-4, but a BDS 3-pointer put the Eagles right back with Sioux County.
Toward the end of the first and into the second, Sioux County 3-pointers played a role in swinging the scoreboard in the Warriors favor. Sioux County’s Karlee Juhnke hit a 3-point shot with about 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter to make it 12-10 and Kodie Rempp sank two in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 15-14 and then 20-19 advantage.
Rempp would hit two more 3-pointers in the third including one that gave Sioux County their final lead of the game. Not quite done, Rempp added another two 3-pointers with under a minute left to play. Her six 3-pointers were two shy of a school record and she led the Warriors with 20 points.
The Eagles Regan Alfs had a big game, scoring 27 points to lead all players. Teammate Kamler hit eight 2-point shots and three from the free throw line for 19 points.
Also scoring in double-figures was Sioux County’s Juhnke who sank three shots from the field, including a single 3-pointer, and went 5-for-6 from the line for 12 points. Teammate Grace Skavdahl had seven points and Klein had six.
The Sioux County girls end their season with an 18-6 record while the Eagles advance to the State Tournament where they’ll face 21-3 Mullen.
The Warriors graduate seniors Bailey Oetken, Morgan Edmund, Faith Nunn and Grace Skavdahl.