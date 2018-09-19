Both Sioux County and Garden County entered Saturday’s Hemingford Invite championship game undefeated at the tournament, but after just two sets the Eagles emerged the victor 25-23 and 25-15.
The Warriors of Sioux County jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first set but allowed Garden County back in the game with a four point run to tie it at four.
From there the two teams battled back and forth to a tie at 10. Shortly thereafter Garden County would take control of the set managing a narrow lead through the majority of mid-game until a late-game effort by Sioux County tied the game at 21, 22, and 23 before the Eagles were able to fight them off and take the set 25-23.
In contrast to the hard-fought nature of the first set, an abundance of passing errors would plague the Warriors and allow Garden County to secure a lead at 10-9 and run away to a 25-15 set and match win.
Elsewhere at the invite, a loss to Sioux County, but a win over Hay Springs earned Morrill a trip to a second place match with Minatare who also had a 1-1 record at the invite with a win against Hemingford and a loss against Garden County.
Minatare took an early lead winning the first set 25-22, but roles reversed as Morrill would take the second set by the same score.
A thrilling third set would eventually end 31-29 in favor of Morrill.
Hemingford cruised to a fourth place win defeating Hay Springs 25-9 and 25-16 in the fourth-place match of the invite.
Earlier in the invite Sioux County had a difficult time dispatching Morrill and was forced to come from behind in both sets.
The Lions managed a 5-1 lead early in the set but Sioux County rallied back tying the game at eight and again at nine before grabbing a lead at 10-9 they’d hold until Morrill roared back to tie the game at 20.
The two teams were back and forth from there tying at both 24 and 25 before consecutive Sioux County points earned them the 27-25 set win.
In the second set, Morrill led Sioux County until a tie at 20, 21, 22, and 23. The Warriors then sealed the match win 25-23.
Sioux County will host rival Crawford this Friday.
Hay Springs will play Leyton and Mitchell this Thursday, and play again Saturday at Cody-Kilgore.