For the second consecutive year, the Sioux County Warriors’ football team defeated their rival, taking down the Crawford Rams 46-21, on a rainy Friday night in Crawford.
According to Jeremy Anderson, of KCSR, it was the first time Sioux County had won against the Rams in back to back years since the late 1940s.
According to Anderson, who called the game for KCSR, The Warriors got out to a 12-0 lead after Tristan Hunter picked off Crawford senior quarterback Will Ackerman in the first quarter. The Rams would answer on a Dennis Vogl run, but the Warriors took a 32-8 lead into halftime.
Crawford would score once in the third and once in the fourth, but it was too little, too late, for the Rams. Sioux County added 14 points in the second half and according to Anderson possessed the ball for over 10 minutes to get the win
Five of Sioux County’s TDs were thanks to Tommy Watson. Individual stats for Sioux County were not available at time of print.
The inclement weather aided in ball protection woes for the Rams who fumbled on five occasions, but managed to recover the ball each time.
You have free articles remaining.
Crawford’s Ackerman, who KCSR named its player of the game, completed 12 of 18 passes in the loss for 110 yards and one touchdown pass thrown to senior Rope Anders.
In total, the Crawford offense went for 238 yards, led by Ackerman’s 128 yards rushing on seven carries. The senior had a game-long run of 50 yards and scored one TD. Vogl scored the Rams other rushing touchdown and has just six yards on six carries. Anders had six yards on two carries.
Vogl led the Rams’ receivers with 63 yards on six catches. Anders had 25 on four and one TD. Each of sophomores Levi Van Beek and Hayes Frahm had one catch for 15 yards.
Crawford’s next game will be against Cody-Kilgore on Friday. Sioux County will face Hyannis.
Jeremy Anderson of KCSR contributed to this story.